6 spectacular sci-fi movies leaving HBO Max in January 2022

Last Call
“I can’t help thinking that somewhere in the universe there has to be something better than man.”
Ghost in the Machine’s digital serial killer plot feels even more ludicrous today than when it was released. But its ‘90s tech paranoia and poorly aged special effects make for a fun watch.
Based on Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s novella, The Double is a dark comedy directed by The IT Crowd’s Richard Ayoade. In The Double, an office worker discovers he has a doppelgänger who’s doing a much better job of living his life.