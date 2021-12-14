Bryan Lawver

Inverse Recommends

5 thrilling sci-fi movies leaving HBO Max in December 2021

“The whole point of the doomsday machine...is lost if you keep it a secret!”

5. The Invisible Man (2020)

December 18

Led by an incredible performance from Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man reworks the H.G. Wells classic into a story about a woman fighting to escape her abusive ex — even after his apparent suicide.

4. Dr. Strangelove

December 31

One of the all-time sci-fi greats, Dr. Strangelove is the funniest movie about the end of the world you’ll ever see. Packed with great comedic performances amid Cold War gloom, it’s always worth another watch.

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis Historical/Getty Images