March 1
A total of six Resident Evil movies are coming to HBO Max — all the live-action movies except The Final Chapter, plus the animated Resident Evil: Damnation. The series is famously lousy, making this a great marathon for so-bad-it’s-good fans with lots of time to kill.
March 1
Also coming to Netflix this month, Starship Troopers is must-watch sci-fi. It’s a bloody, satirical war movie about a group of scrappy young fascists joining a war to save humanity — or so they’ve been led to believe by their totalitarian government.