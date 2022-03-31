Inverse Recommends
“I hope life on Earth is everything you remember it to be.”
April 1
Martin Scorsese’s first film shot in 3D, Hugo is based on the 2007 novel The Invention of Hugo Cabret. It follows a boy in 1930s Paris who tries to fix a broken automaton with the help of film pioneer Georges Méliès.
April 1
The Hulk had a few false starts before his Avengers incarnation, and they’re still worth a look despite their dubious place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Incredible Hulk is a fun superhero spectacle that’s not quite as over-the-top as the Marvel movies that followed it.