Bryan Lawver

Inverse Recommends

8 thrilling sci-fi shows and movies coming to HBO Max in April 2022

“I hope life on Earth is everything you remember it to be.”

Sony Pictures

8. Hugo

April 1

Martin Scorsese’s first film shot in 3D, Hugo is based on the 2007 novel The Invention of Hugo Cabret. It follows a boy in 1930s Paris who tries to fix a broken automaton with the help of film pioneer Georges Méliès.

Paramount

7. The Incredible Hulk (2008)

April 1

The Hulk had a few false starts before his Avengers incarnation, and they’re still worth a look despite their dubious place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Incredible Hulk is a fun superhero spectacle that’s not quite as over-the-top as the Marvel movies that followed it.

Universal Pictures