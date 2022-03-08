Bryan Lawver

8 incredible sci-fi shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime in March 2022

“If we don’t stop it, there won’t be any home to go back to.”

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

March 1 (IMDb TV)

Steven Spielberg is known for making lighthearted, feel-good sci-fi movies. This is not one of them. A.I. is a slow, dark, moving fable of an android child struggling to find a place among humans.

Chronicle

March 1

Chronicle jumping on the found-footage trend may turn some viewers off. But for everyone else, it’s an inventive take on superhero origin stories. It follows a group of teens grappling with the temptation of their newfound superpowers.

