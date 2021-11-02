Bryan Lawver

Inverse Recommends

6 incredible sci-fi shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime in November 2021

“For a few to be immortal, many must die.”

6. In Time

In Time’s premise — that people can buy or steal time to make themselves functionally immortal — is the most intriguing part of an otherwise standard sci-fi caper. Still, it’s a satisfying enough ride if the concept piques your interest.

5. Alien vs. Predator

Alien vs. Predator is less than the sum of its parts, as both the movies it’s based on have a lot more going for them. But if you’re in the mood for a silly sci-fi action flick, it’s more than up to the task.