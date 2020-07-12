Entertainment
Netflix makes a lot of science fiction. So much that it's almost like the company has some sort of futuristic cloning device. From mega-hits like Stranger Things to breakthrough international series like Dark, there are a lot of options. Inverse asked readers about their favorites. Here are the results.
I could have sworn this trippy miniseries from Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers) and Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective Season 1) and starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone was a huge hit. I guess not. Coming in dead last with just THREE VOTES out of 1,234, Maniac is apparently an underappreciated classic.
This British supernatural series isn't quite science fiction, but it did earn THREE VOTES. The Innocents stars Guy Pearce as a doctor who works with shapeshifters, but it focuses on a pair of teenagers who away from home only to discover that one of them is a shifter too.