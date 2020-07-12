Jake Kleinman

The 21 most popular sci-fi TV shows on Netflix

Netflix makes a lot of science fiction. So much that it's almost like the company has some sort of futuristic cloning device. From mega-hits like Stranger Things to breakthrough international series like Dark, there are a lot of options. Inverse asked readers about their favorites. Here are the results.

21: Maniac

I could have sworn this trippy miniseries from Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers) and Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective Season 1) and starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone was a huge hit. I guess not. Coming in dead last with just THREE VOTES out of 1,234, Maniac is apparently an underappreciated classic.

20: The Innocents

This British supernatural series isn't quite science fiction, but it did earn THREE VOTES. The Innocents stars Guy Pearce as a doctor who works with shapeshifters, but it focuses on a pair of teenagers who away from home only to discover that one of them is a shifter too.

