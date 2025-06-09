The Twilight Zone is eternal. It’s inspired countless filmmakers, and, over 65 years after its debut, it feels like Rod Serling’s original anthology still has its finger on the pulse. Unfortunately, the same can’t always be said for efforts to keep the franchise going.

In addition to one film, The Twilight Zone has been rebooted three times: once in the ‘80s, again in the early 2000s, and finally with Jordan Peele’s 2019 anthology, none of which made a lasting impact. A handful of directors have also tried to continue entering the unknown, The Batman’s Matt Reeves and F1’s Joseph Kosinski among them. Those efforts haven’t borne fruit, but that isn’t stopping Warner Bros., which holds the franchise’s film rights, from entering the fray once more.

According to Jeff Sneider, Warner Bros. is about to reboot The Twilight Zone for the big screen, with Ben Stiller set to helm the film. Stiller is a big fan of the series, and has cited it as an influence on Apple TV’s Severance. The actor-director has been involved with the project for “roughly six months,” and is reportedly searching for a writer to riff on an established premise. Whatever form the story takes, it could be the revival the franchise needs — if it can get off the ground.

Stiller has his hands full with Severance Season 3, but he’s also making time for a Twilight Zone reboot. Apple

While the last Twilight Zone film took a page from the original series and used an anthology format, Stiller’s take will stick with one tale. Per Sneider, the story as it stands follows a fighter pilot whose rocket transports him 125 years into the future. That said, it could change between development and production: Sneider claims there’s an “open writing assignment” on the project, meaning that any screenwriter can remix or rewrite it as they see fit.

It’s not clear if Stiller will end up directing, but if so, the project will likely take some time. With the third season of Severance, Meet the Parents 4, and an adaptation of the true crime podcast Bag Man all in the works, Stiller already has his hands full. Somehow, a new Twilight Zone film may find its way into the world, but the project is in its very early stages. Fittingly enough for the franchise, there’s no telling what strange form it’ll take.