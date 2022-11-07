The passengers onboard the Avenue 5 finally know just how bad their situation truly is — and it’s only going to get worse. What will happen in Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 5? And, more importantly, what time will the new episode be released on HBO and HBO Max? Here’s what you need to know.

When is the Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 5 release date?

Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 5, entitled “Let’s Play with Matches,” lands on HBO and HBO Max on Monday, November 7.

What is the Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 5 release time?

Avenue 5 airs at 10 p.m. Eastern on HBO and HBO Max.

How many episodes left are in Avenue 5 Season 2?

Lucas (Arsher Ali) receiving some unfortunate updates regarding the future of the Avenue 5. HBO

Avenue 5 Season 2 includes eight episodes released weekly on Mondays. After this week, there will be three episodes left in the season.

What is the plot of Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 5?

The passengers aboard the Avenue 5 are rioting. HBO

Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 5, “Let’s Play with Matches,” will chronicle an attempt by the passengers at overthrowing the captain and crew. After the failed uprising, the passengers decide to hold an election for a new Avenue 5 leader — which you can imagine won’t go down too smoothly given the volatile temperaments of those aboard.

At the same time, the president down on Earth proposes a startling plan that could cause peril for the space cruise. Perhaps it has something to do with the planet’s dwindling supply of lithium. Regardless, the future of the Avenue 5 once again looks doomed.

Who is in the cast for Avenue 5 Season 2?

Hugh Laurie sits at the helm of the Avenue 5 cast as Captain Ryan Clark, alongside fellow crew characters Zach Woods as Matt Spencer, Lenora Crichlow as Billie McEvoy, Suzy Nakamura as Iris Kimura, Nikki Amuka-Bird as Rav Mulcair, and Josh Gad as billionaire ship-owner Herman Judd. As for the passengers, Andy Buckley stars a Frank Kelly, Rebecca Front as Karen Kelly, Kyle Bornheimer as Doug, Jessica St. Clair as Mia, Ethan Phillips as Spike, and Adam Palsson as Mads. Other members of the hilarious cast include Daisy May cooper as Sarah/Zarah, Lucy Punch as Dawn Djopi, and Arsher Ali as Lucas.

Is there a trailer for Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 5?

While there isn’t a trailer or preview specific to Episode 5 this week, the Season 2 trailer below and an additional preview available exclusively on HBO’s website give some insight into what’s still to unfold in the remaining episodes, including people down on Earth announcing a plan to “sunset” the Avenue 5 project, a missile heading toward the ship, passengers causing mayhem, and what appears to be a shuttle leaving the spacecraft and potentially blowing up. That is to say, there is still lots more chaos to take place this season.

What happened in Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 4?

Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 4, “How It Ends: As a Starter and a Main,” deals with the issue of apprehending the cannibal who snuck aboard the ship. Billie immediately puts the ship into lockdown, which essentially shuts everyone inside the rooms they are currently in. As Billie and Ryan head to the surveillance room to identify the location of the fugitive, Ryan tasks Rav with making an announcement to the passengers about the lockdown. Far from the best public speaker, she winds up telling everyone there is a mystery cannibal somewhere among them.

In each room, passengers panic as they try to figure out who and where the cannibal is. Some turn on each other, including those in the spa room, where everyone accuses Frank of being the cannibal. Doug, unfortunately, gets his leg crushed in a door closing during the lockdown sequence. It turns out the real cannibal, Nathan, is stuck in a room with Matt, Mia, Elena, and Elena’s daughter Paloma, where they are sitting in a circle and holding an impromptu therapy session. When it’s his turn to share, Nathan openly reveals that he is the cannibal.

Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie) and his crew mates hear the sound of angry crowds headed toward them. HBO

Meanwhile, in the room where Iris, Judd, and Mads are located, Iris and Judd blackmail Lucas into helping the Avenue 5 with the information that Earth is running out of lithium. However, Judd makes the stupid decision to include that information in the dramatic TV show portrayal of the Avenue 5’s journey, essentially losing all leverage they had.

With the help of the security monitors and Frank, the crew figure out where the cannibal is and storm in to capture him. Matt and Paloma are upset, as they were getting to know him and they think he’s just a misunderstood guy. Back in the control room, Ryan, Rav, and Billie don’t realize the broadcasting system is still on and mistakenly tell everyone all of the truths about the ship’s disastrous future, including the dwindling food supply and prolonged trip duration. Naturally, the passengers go crazy and begin to riot, heading straight for the control room.

Will there be an Avenue 5 Season 3?

Neither HBO nor show creator Armando Iannucci have made any official word about the renewal of Avenue 5. Nevertheless, Iannucci has voiced interest in continuing the sci-fire satire series, as he recently said in an interview with Inverse.

Until we know more about the future of the show, you can watch the remaining installments and follow as more bedlam ensues in space, with each weekly episode airing on HBO and HBO Max on Monday night.