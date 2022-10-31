The good news is, the crew managed to fix their eel tank and escape from a spaceship full of convicted criminals. The bad news is, one of them, known as the “Denver Cannibal,” stowed away on the Avenue 5.

Given the track record of the passengers on the luxury space liner, things likely won’t go over very well once the news breaks that there’s a cannibal onboard. If you want to find out just how poorly the inhabitants of the spacecraft are going to deal with this situation, you’ll have to tune in for Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 4.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the next installment, including what happened last week, what time Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 4 is released, and what to expect.

What happened in Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 3?

Ryan (Hugh Laurie) and Rav (Nikki Amuka-Bird) realize the ship is full of psychotic criminals. HBO

Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 3 — “Is it a Good Dot?” — starts with a dot appearing on the ship’s radar. It ends up being a space station. Billie is excited because there might be someone on there who can help repair their eel tank, which is broken and causing many of the eels to die (reminder: they are the Avenue 5’s main source of food these days). The captain of the Stormfalcon, as this mysterious new vessel is called, invites some of the Avenue 5 crew aboard.

Down on Earth, Lucas reveals to Iris that Earth is running out of lithium, which would send humanity back to the Stone Age. Iris then drugs Lucas so that she can jet off in a small space shuttle to return to the Avenue 5 armed with this information.

Captain Ryan is impressed by the Stormfalcon after they are invited to stay for a meal. Everyone wears moccasins and seems very nice and civilized. After hitting it off with one of the passengers and bonding over a love of food, Frank invites him on board the Avenue 5 to film an episode of Frank’s cooking show together. Judd awkwardly follows along. Things start to get increasingly weird as the passenger begins saying some questionable things, which quickly veers into talking about eating people.

Rav unlocks one of the Stormfalcon phones and discovers that everyone on the ship is actually a psychopathic criminal. She then tells Ryan that they are in a floating prison full of people sent away from Earth for being convicted of terrible crimes, which include a laundry list of appalling offenses, most involving murder. They also find out that the passenger with Frank is convicted of eating people and known as the “Denver Cannibal.” When it’s clear they’ve figured out the truth, the criminals try to stop the crew members from leaving. They barely escape.

Safely back aboard the Avenue 5, Billie reminds everyone they still need to help the eels and that there is someone on the Stormfalcon who can repair the tank. There’s just one problem: he’s a convicted pedophile. Judd devises a plan to transport the pedophile from the bridge to the engineering room safely by putting him in a human-sized hamster ball. After he successfully repairs the eel tank, it becomes clear that he was lured onto the ship via a lie that they’d let him stay. When he figures this out, the pedophile threatens to destroy the ship’s systems. The crew distracts him long enough to get him back in the plastic sphere and onto his own ship.

Finally, Iris arrives as it’s revealed that the Denver Cannibal is still on the Avenue 5.

When is the Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 4 release date?

Iris (Suzy Nakamura) pauses as the emergency alert sounds. HBO

Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 4, entitled “How It Ends: As a Starter and a Main,” arrives on HBO and HBO Max on Monday, October 31.

What is the Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 4 release time?

Avenue 5 airs at 10 p.m. Eastern on HBO and HBO Max.

How many episodes left are in Avenue 5 Season 2?

Avenue 5 Season 2 features eight episodes total, released each week on Monday, meaning that this episode will mark the halfway point of the season. After this week’s installment, there will be four episodes remaining.

What is the plot of Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 4?

Some passengers accuse Frank (Andy Buckley) of being the cannibal. HBO

Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 4 will deal with the chaos of having a mild-mannered cannibal on the ship among the passengers and figuring out what to do with him. Ryan and Billie will try to control the situation by putting the whole ship into lockdown. However, it looks like the passengers are going to spiral in trying to figure out the identity of the dangerous stowaway. Meanwhile, Iris and Judd plan to blackmail Lucas — for what exact reason is still unknown, but it might have to do with his dire need of lithium and current control over the ship.

Who is in the cast for Avenue 5 Season 2?

Avenue 5 is brimming with comedic talent, including Hugh Laurie (Captain Ryan Clark), Josh Gad (Herman Judd), Zach Woods (Matt Spencer), Lenora Crichlow (Billie McEvoy), Suzy Nakamura (Iris Kimura), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Rav Mulcair), Andy Buckley (Frank Kelly), Rebecca Front (Karen Kelly), Kyle Bornheimer (Doug), Jessica St. Clair (Mia), Lucy Punch (Dawn Djopi), and Arsher Ali (Lucas).

Is there a trailer for Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 4?

HBO released a short preview for Episode 4 exclusively on its website, which shows that despite efforts to keep the presence of the cannibal secret, Rav accidentally broadcasts the news to everyone, and panic among the passengers ensues while they are all trapped inside their respective rooms during the ship-wide lockdown.

You can also catch glimpses of what else is to come this season in the Season 2 trailer.

Will there be an Avenue 5 Season 3?

There is still no news from HBO about the future of the sci-fi satire series, but show creator Armando Iannucci did say he’s down to continue the show in an interview with Inverse.

That being said, the final four episodes remaining this season will have lots more space drama and humor to enjoy, which you can catch on HBO and HBO Max as Avenue 5 airs each week on Monday.