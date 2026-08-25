Avengers: Endgame Encore Has Started Selling Tickets — But There’s A Costly Catch

It’s been strange watching Marvel move heaven and earth to recreate the magic of Avengers: Endgame. The studio’s Multiverse Saga was supposed to deliver a follow-up worthy of similar hype, but the road to Doomsday has been a bumpy one. The upcoming film originally would have hit theaters this May, but Marvel opted to push its premiere back to December — unfortunately, with Dune: Part Three occupying an exclusive IMAX window, Doomsday might be the first Avengers movie to premiere without the boost of IMAX screens. That’s led to the creation of Infinity Vision, a new “premium” format exclusively for Marvel titles, as well as Endgame’s return to theaters.

Doomsday might not get the privilege of an IMAX debut, but Avengers: Endgame Encore will be picking up the slack in that regard. After (almost) seven years, fans will get to relive the mania of the Avengers’ last stand against Thanos — this time with a slightly extended cut of Endgame. The encore adds about four minutes of unseen footage to the film, which doesn’t do a lot to incentivize any fence-sitters. (Director Joe Russo recently revealed that all new footage will be “set in the Doomsday story” in an attempt to bridge the gap between the films, so we shouldn’t expect deleted scenes from the filming of Endgame.) It also doesn’t help that, unlike Doomsday, Endgame Encore will only be available in premium formats, which all but forces audiences to indulge in Infinity Vision.

How much will Endgame Encore cost?

When Marvel first rolled out Infinity Vision, most viewed it as an excuse to hike up prices for premium theater formats. That assumption was confirmed when tickets for Doomsday went on sale for the same price as a regular IMAX ticket. Dolby and Prime screenings at AMC were on sale for $30 after taxes and fees, a ridiculous price point considering the size of the screen. Tickets for Endgame Encore are comparatively (if only slightly) cheaper: the highest-tier screening at AMC costs $28 with fees included. Still, there aren’t any options for standard screenings.

Endgame Encore will be available in IMAX, Dolby, Prime, and XL at select AMC Theatres, and in IMAX, 4DX, and ScreenX in Regal Cinemas. Smaller theaters across the country will offer similar formats. On paper, that sounds like a good thing — after all, doesn’t everyone want to see the Avengers reassemble on the biggest screen possible? It makes sense to promote Endgame Encore as a premium event, as it’s the anniversary of a huge film and meant to roll out the red carpet for an even bigger one. But it’s a little annoying that audiences won’t get much choice in how they see it.

It feels less like a celebration of the movie and more like a last-ditch attempt to make up for Doomsday’s IMAX-less premiere. Endgame Encore doesn’t seem worth the price of admission; if Marvel is trying to combat the threat of superhero fatigue, this isn’t the way to do it.

Avengers: Endgame Encore opens in theaters on September 25.