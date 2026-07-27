Avengers: Doomsday has such a big cast, it took a warehouse full of chairs and a five-and-a-half hour livestream to reveal all of them, starting from Chris Hemsworth and revealing 26 more names until Robert Downey Jr., himself showed up. But clearly, that wasn’t the entire cast, as more mysterious characters were introduced, including the multiple color-changing Latverian witches.

At Marvel’s massive Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con this year, yet another name was added to the list: Peggy Carter, Steve’s love interest who he chose to stay with in the past during Avengers: Endgame. But her involvement means more than just seeing Hayley Atwell in period costume again — it could actually confirm a longtime fan theory.

Hayley Atwell will return to the MCU as Peggy Carter in Avengers: Doomsday. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

This isn’t a huge surprise for the fandom. After all, if Steve Rogers is going to appear — and, if that trailer is to be believed, have a child — then Peggy appearing as well makes perfect sense. However, this announcement has bolstered a major fan theory surrounding Steve.

A supposed leak of the plot of Doomsday suggests that Steve living with Peggy in the past causes an incursion that catches the attention of the Time Variance Authority. Loki, in his capacity as a TVA agent, will supposedly visit Steve in the past and warn him that the TVA is about to “prune” his timeline, but he gives Steve an out by allowing him to live in another universe, a universe that happens to contain the Fantastic Four, kicking off the conflict for Doomsday.

Now, granted this is all to be taken with a grain of salt, but Atwell’s appearance — either as Peggy Carter or as a variant — does lend some credence to this theory.

The Doomsday costumes on display at San Diego Comic-Con seem to back a leak about the plot. The San Diego Union-Tribune/MediaNews Group/Getty Images

However, this might not be the only way Peggy will appear. Theories have been flying about the possible identity of the “Latverian Witch” displayed at SDCC, but one suggests that these witches are just Doom’s followers, and at one point, one of these witches will impersonate Peggy in an effort to manipulate Steve.

There are other possibilities too, though. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and What If...?, Peggy is shown as Captain Carter, the British equivalent of Captain America. Could she take on that mantle in Doomsday as well? Both theories could be true.

Regardless of whether or not she appears as a hero, a witch in disguise, or just as Steve’s longtime love, Hayley Atwell’s return to the role of Peggy Carter after so many years is on par with Chris Evans’ return to Steve Rogers. Sure, we may have seen them in another role in another universe, but this will bring them back where it all began.

Avengers: Doomsday will premiere in theaters on December 18.