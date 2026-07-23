Marvel Just Revealed Another Avengers: Doomsday Villain

A supervillain is nothing without his goons. Thanos had the Black Order, the Mandarin had Razor Fist, and Hydra had the Winter Soldier. In fact, Illumination has created an entire film franchise based on this premise. But as we gear up for Avengers: Doomsday later this year, it looks like Doctor Doom has been operating alone. He was the only villain introduced at Comic-Con in 2024, he’s the only part of the big reveal at the end of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and he’s the only bad guy in the Doomsday trailer.

But Marvel’s presence at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con suggests that he’s not actually working alone. In fact, he’s got a horde of masked followers toiling away on his behalf. Ahead of Marvel’s big Hall H presentation, the studio has set up one of the film’s costumes on the convention floor. The costume is labeled “Latverian Witch,” which is frustratingly vague, but that’s still enough to get fans speculating about who could be lurking behind the mask.

Fans have thrown out plenty of possibilities for who this witch could be, and the obvious choice seems to be Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch. But despite the name, that wouldn’t quite work, as Wanda’s story came to a pretty definitive ending in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Yes, more multiversal madness is afoot now, but it still feels unlikely that a variant of Wanda would suddenly emerge.

Speaking of Multiverse of Madness, it included a mid-credits scene introducing Charlize Theron as Clea, a sorceress who plays a major role in the comics but who hasn’t been seen on-screen since that 2022 cameo. Could this witch be her, or a variant of her?

It’s a fun theory, but the real answer probably lies elsewhere. This costume has generally been described as being for “a Latverian witch” instead of “the Latverian witch,” which means it may belong to an extra. This would mesh with the recent rumors that Doom has a horde of witches serving him, which would give him the army he would need to face off against the Avengers.

There’s no way to tell for sure yet, but we can look for clues in almost everything: every line of dialogue in the trailer, every word said on stage this weekend, and every phrase in press releases. But usually, where a villain lurks, there’s a group of true believers following him — and Doctor Doom certainly gives off “cult leader” vibes.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.