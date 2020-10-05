Avengers 5 may reveal Ultron's twisted plans for Wakanda

New MCU movies keep drifting further and further down the calendar, as Covid-19 concerns and a reluctance among moviegoers to return to theaters saw Disney and Marvel Studios push back the release dates for Black Widow and Eternals once again. Even though Marvel has yet to announce another superhero crossover, it's all but inevitable given the stratospheric success of Infinity War and Endgame.

Ultron’s ultimate plan in the second Avengers movie was to destroy the world and rebuild it the way he saw fit. The A.I. believed he was saving humanity by starting from scratch, but his plan for bringing humans back to life never quite took shape in the MCU. However, a thought-provoking theory provides substantive evidence about Ultron’s plans for humanity, and it could pave the way for the terrifying villain's return in Avengers 5.

Reddit user ZeekOwl91 suggests that Ultron wanted to use Vibranium, the near-indestructible metal found in Wakanda, to give humans metal bodies like his. The theorist cites that Ultron wanted to use the meteor to access the Wakandan mountain that contained the substance.

Ultron proved to be a scary threat. Marvel

After humanity’s demise, the villain would then combine the Infinity Stones to create an Infinite Loop that would give him dominion over life itself. After all, Asgard is thought to have been created after Thor’s ancestor got a hold of the Infinity Gauntlet and its stones. With that in mind, Ultron could bring people back with a snap of his fingers a la Thanos, only this time they would all have Vibranium bodies. It’s the next stage of evolution happening in the blink of an eye.

Vibranium is what Black Panther’s suit and Captain America’s shield are made from. Just a little bit is powerful enough to light entire cities. However, Ultron wouldn’t be content with just a nugget, he'd have to have a whole dang mountain of the stuff.

The A.I. mentions metal frequently throughout Age of Ultron. When he starts raising the meteor city into the sky, he comments that the only thing left in the world will be metal. He also says Vibranium is completely wasted on Cap’s shield, irritated at how small-minded people can be with the power they possess.

“The most powerful metal in the universe, and they used it to make a frisbee.”

The theorist further argues that Ultron was preparing humanity for any and all future threats. If he had the power to create life and give people metal bodies, then they would be nearly indestructible as he was. It would also fulfill Tony Stark’s initial purpose for Ultron, which was to serve as a peacekeeper alongside his legion of Iron Man drones (not the best idea in retrospect).

The Inverse Analysis — Ultron was more than a Vibranium body; he was able to infiltrate the internet in a matter of seconds, siphoning information and likely leaving bits of his own programming embedded throughout. Ultron could return in a different, more advanced form to carry out this potential plan in Avengers 5. Perhaps he's been hacking his way through every bit of tech since we last saw him, growing in power and influence. But will the Avengers will see him coming?