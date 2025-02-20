Avatar: The Last Airbender fans have been on an emotional roller coaster these past few years. In 2018, Netflix announced its intentions to remake Nickelodeon’s beloved animated series in live-action — all with the help of its original creators, Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino. But everything changed in 2020 when the duo departed the project, citing creative differences. Their departure seemed to signal that Netflix’s remake wouldn’t deliver the comfort that fans had been hoping for, instead repeating the disappointments of the past. Fortunately, Konietzko and DiMartino did offer a consolation prize of a kind.

The original Avatar creators ultimately weren’t interested in recreating the world in live-action — but that doesn’t mean the story had to end there. Shortly after leaving the Netflix series, Konietzko and DiMartino announced their plans to create more animated content set in the Avatar universe. First on the docket is a feature-length sequel to the original series, set to follow Team Avatar into adulthood. That film is still a ways off from its 2026 premiere, but it won’t be the last offering from Konietzko and DiMartino’s Avatar Studios. Their partnership with Nickelodeon will continue with Avatar: Seven Havens, an animated sequel series set to introduce the next Avatar in the cycle.

Per Variety, the upcoming series is set years after the events of The Legend of Korra, the first sequel to The Last Airbender. The latter followed the adventures of Avatar Aang, while Korra brought his successor, a waterbender, into the fold. Seven Havens will jump forward even further in time, as a new tragedy threatens to tear the Four Nations apart.

The Avatar cycle will continue in a new animated series, Seven Havens. Nickelodeon

According to the official logline, Seven Havens is set in “a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra — but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.”

Nickelodeon has ordered two 13-episode seasons of Seven Havens. There’s no telling if the series will run for longer, but it is a possibility: The Last Airbender was a three-season affair, and The Legend of Korra told its story across four seasons. There’s definitely a hunger for more animated stories set in this universe. If audiences respond well to the new Avatar, this could signal the beginning of a new era — and just as the original Avatar is about to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

“When we created the original series, we never imagined we’d still be expanding the world decades later,” DiMartino and Konietzko said in a new statement. “This new incarnation of the Avatarverse is full of fantasy, mystery, and a whole new cast of amazing characters. Get ready to take another epic and emotional adventure!”