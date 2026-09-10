Avatar: The Last Airbender has been a fraught franchise of late. The Netflix live-action adaptation of the series got middling reviews of Season 2, and the planned Paramount+ movie Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender was somehow leaked, forcing the streamer to release it early. We’re still feeling the effects of that, as animated series Avatar: Seven Havens was slotted into Avatar Aang’s release date of October 9.

That change meant that fans could see the series earlier, but today Paramount released a trailer for the series alongside the release schedule, which is much different than some fans expected. Check out the trailer below:

Set 225 years after the end of The Legend of Korra, Avatar: Seven Havens is a distant sequel to the franchise, and has a much more distinctly high fantasy aesthetic compared to its predecessors. “Set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm, a young Earthbender discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra,” the plot description reads. “In this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.”

Sounds exciting, and the series is getting an exciting release to go with it. In an age of binge-style season drops, Seven Havens will be released weekly in three-episode chunks. The series will premiere Friday, October 9 with 3 episodes followed by Episodes 4-6 on October 16, Episodes 7-9 on October 23, and then Episodes 10-13 on October 30.

This is a delightful surprise for fans, as there was a rumor swirling that Paramount would release the two already-greenlit seasons at the same time. This was even reported in Variety back in July, but this was removed after a source said that “the exact rollout is still being determined.”

Avatar: Seven Havens follows new Avatar Pavi and her long-lost twin Nisha as they set out to save the Seven Havens. Paramount+

So while fans may have to wait longer to see all 26 episodes of this series, this release schedule allows for the series to get word-of-mouth success and stay in the zeitgeist for longer. Thirteen episodes released on a Friday would mean a weekend’s worth of viewing, but now, the Avatar fandom can spend the majority of the month of October discussing the series and speculating about what could come in the upcoming Book Two.

So while the Avatar franchise may have had a rough summer, it finally looks like the ship has been steadied and the story can venture out into the far-off future next month. After this, anything is possible.

Avatar: Seven Havens premieres October 9 on Disney+.