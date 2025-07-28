If you caught The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters this weekend, chances are you also got a sneak peek at the highly anticipated Avatar threequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash. The trailer was jam-packed with so many new characters and reveals that it was a bit overwhelming, but it looks fantastic — and contains a villain twist unlike anything we’ve seen in the series so far.

The trailer contains many of the characters we met in Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, including Jake Sully, Neytiri, their kids Neteyam, Lo'ak, Tuk, and Kiri, their human friend Spider, and the Recombinant version of Miles Quaritch. But there’s also a new Na’vi faction, the Ash People, led by Varang (Oona Chaplin). Check it out below.

In Avatar, the conflict was between the Na’vi and humans. In The Way of Water, the conflict was between the Na’vi and humans in Na’vi bodies. But in Fire and Ash, the main conflict seems to be between two Na’vi factions, proving that life on Pandora isn’t always as peaceful as it seems.

But Quaritch’s appearance means RDA’s colonization attempt isn’t over yet, and there’s also a baffling shot of Jake being walked through a crowd of photographers. It looks like Earth, but all the humans involved are wearing masks, so it must be a high-profile event still on Pandora. Producer Jon Landau previously told Gizmodo that the Na’vi will reach Earth in a hypothetical Avatar 5, but for now, it looks like Jake and RDA still need to settle their affairs.

A detained Jake Sully in the Fire and Ash trailer. 20th Century Studios

Sixteen years after Avatar hit theaters, the franchise is looking for new ways to keep the story fresh. There’s still a lot of ground to cover in a lot of sequels, but Fire and Ash appears to have found answers with the start of a new Na’vi conflict.

Avatar: Fire and Ash premieres in theaters on December 16.