Avatar Producer Debunks a Long-Standing Sequel Rumor

While James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar sequels are still a ways from coming to fruition, audiences seem more than willing to wait. There are at least three films set to follow 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water — if Cameron is amenable, there might even be more — but the bulk of the director’s efforts are still trained on the yet-untitled Avatar 3. Though it’s “essentially in post-production,” according to Cameron, very little is actually known about the film.

Avatar 3 will reportedly pit the Sully family against a hostile Na’vi tribe, the Ash People, in the saga’s efforts to expand the world of Pandora. At one point, it even had a potential title: The Seed Bearer. For a long time, that was all most knew about the film altogether, but as it creeps closer to its 2025 release date, producer Jon Landis has been stepping up to offer more context about Avatar 3 — and debunk what little we know about it.

With Landis out promoting the franchise’s new tie-in video game, Frontiers of Pandora, the Avatar producer has been fielding inevitable questions about the sequels. He recently spoke to ComicBook about the connection between Avatar 3 and its potential title. “I’m qualified to tell you that that is not the title for Avatar 3,” Landis said of The Seed Bearer. He didn’t disclose the official title for the sequel, but it’s possible that the answer could be hiding among a list of other potential candidates.

The potential title for Avatar 3 could connect to its new protagonist, Lo’ak. 20th Century Studios

Cameron confirmed that The Seed Bearer was among “a handful of titles” in consideration for the Avatar sequels back in 2019, along with The Tulkun Rider and The Quest for Eywa. There’s a chance that The Seed Bearer was the corresponding title for Avatar 3 at one point; since the film has been in production since 2017, Cameron could have easily switched it out with another. Avatar 3 will apparently shift its central perspective from Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) to his son, Lo’ak (Britain Dalton). Notably, Lo’ak strikes a bond with the tulkun Payakan in The Way of Water, which means that the title could have been changed to The Tulkun Rider to reflect that.

It’s also possible that Cameron chose an entirely new title for Avatar 3. Either way, this may not be the last we hear of The Seed Bearer: with a decade-spanning five-film plan already in the works, nothing is really off the table.

Avatar 3 hits theaters December 19, 2025.