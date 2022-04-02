Will there be an Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3? Season 5? An ‘AoT’ movie? Here’s what you need to know

Here we are. After 87 episodes and almost a decade, Attack on Titan has almost come to an end. The show has yet to resolve the plot, defeat the villain, and tie up its story neatly with a bow. We are left on a big cliffhanger and a burning desire to know what happens next.

Sure, you can go and read the manga, but you’d be missing out on the amazing work Studio MAPPA has been doing all season, the incredible voice acting of Yuki Kaji and the rest of the cast, and the iconic musical score of the show.

While we wait for the conclusion of the story to come to the screen, here is everything we know about the future of Attack on Titan.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 13 release date?

Studio MAPPA

The next episode of Attack on Titan is in a bit of limbo. Before Season 4 Part 2 was even released, it was heavily rumored that the season would not cover the entire end of the manga but would leave the finale for either a movie or a Part 3 of Season 4.

While we don’t yet know what form the next chapter of the story will take, we’ll sadly have to wait at least a few months before being able to see it. And if it will indeed be a movie, then we run into the problem of distribution. In the past, anime movies have gotten a substantially delayed North American release.

Though the waiting period has been reduced in the past couple of years (Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was released a mere 3 months after premiering in Japan), it would still take longer than it takes for subtitled episodes to reach the U.S.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 13 release time?

Sadly, we don’t know. If there are more episodes of Attack on Titan, then it is likely that they’d be released at the same time Season 4 Part 2 episodes were released: namely at 3:45 p.m. Eastern (12:45 p.m. Pacific / 2:45 p.m. Central) on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

But if it’s a movie, it will most likely be released in theaters first, which is problematic due to the potential distribution delays for anime films released in the U.S.

Is there an Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 13 Trailer?

Not yet! We’re likely going to wait a while before the first footage of the next chapter of Attack on Titan is released.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 13 plot?

Well, we don’t have an official synopsis for the next chapter of the story, as we don’t know if it will be a new episode or a movie that encompasses the remaining chapters of the manga.

While we don’t know how the manga will be adapted, we still know what happens in the story. If you want to know how this saga ends (and you don’t care about getting spoiled), you can read about it right here.

When is the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 13 dubbed release?

This is another big question. Unless Attack on Titan gets a movie release, then you can expect the English dubbing — meaning English voice actors recording over the original lines — to take longer to produce and release. If we do get a movie, then Crunchyroll and Funimation have been great at releasing films both subbed and dubbed in theaters simultaneously.

As we await the announcement of how Attack on Titan will proceed to tell the rest of its story, we can at least rewatch the dubbed episodes as they are released between now and May 1.