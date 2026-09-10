The X-Men may not have been formally introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe just yet, but their official introduction in Avengers: Doomsday has been a long time coming, from Evan Peters’ guest appearance in WandaVision to Kelsey Grammer popping up in the post-credits scene in The Marvels to basically the entirety of Deadpool and Wolverine and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

It’s all leading up to an officially canonical MCU X-Men movie, but details of this project remain murky. The one thing we are getting, though, is casting announcements. Recently, we’ve learned who will play Angel in the movie, even though it’s not the role he tried out for.

Asa Germann was offered the role of Angel in Marvel’s X-Men movie. after auditioning for Cyclops Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Asa Germann has been cast as Angel in the upcoming MCU X-Men movie. Germann is best known for playing long-lost brother Sam Riordan in The Boys spinoff Gen V, but he’s also appeared in Scream 7 and Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Interestingly, he didn’t originally audition for the role. Originally, he was among the contenders for Cyclops, but that role ultimately went to Kit Connor.

Germann joins a number of announced X-Men actors, including Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Christopher Abbott as Charles Xavier, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, and Maya Boyd as Storm. Adam Driver will play the villain, Mr Sinister. Thunderbolts’ Jake Schreier will direct, and the still-untitled movie has a release date of May 5, 2028.

Angel was previously played by Ben Foster in X-Men: The Last Stand. Globe Photos/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Angel, aka Warren Worthington III, has a pretty straightforward mutation: he has large wings that allow him to fly. He was previously played by Ben Foster and Ben Hardy in the Fox X-Men movies. In one key comic storyline, his wings were injured and amputated, and the villain Apocalypse replaced them with metal ones. Renamed Archangel, he briefly went evil, but his metal wings remained even after he started to go by Angel again.

Angel, is a foundational X-Men character, first appearing in X-Men #1 in 1963.

We still don’t know what this movie’s about — or even the title — but as the cast fills out, it really seems like a classic X-Men movie like the Fox movies of the 2000s. But just how will Doomsday pass the torch from that generation of mutants to this one, and how much will Angel factor into the plot? Unfortunately, we’ve got almost two years to wait to find out.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe X-Men movie premieres in theaters on May 5, 2028.