Turns out the revolution will be televised.

It’s been three long years, but the wait for another season of Andor has finally come to an end. Lucasfilm’s critically acclaimed series is back for another bombastic trip through the galaxy that pulls out all the stops. Season 2 will be the series’ last installment, and it’s got a lot of ground to cover. Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor, the thief turned Rebel spy who will ultimately give his life for the cause in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. This season is essentially a race to Rogue One, as Season 2 speeds through four years of Cassian’s life and the dawn of the Rebellion. Buckle up, because it’s going to be a bumpy ride.

Ahead of Andor’s season premiere, here’s everything you need to know about Season 2, from its release date and time to the plot points to remember.

What is the Andor Season 2 release date?

Our rebel leaders are in more danger now than ever. Lucasfilm

Andor Season 2 premieres April 22 on Disney+. The show returns with a three-episode premiere, with new sets of episodes then dropping each Tuesday until the three-part finale on May 13.

What is the Andor Season 2 release time?

Like many Disney+ shows, Andor has a primetime release window. New episodes will be available to stream each Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET, which is 6:00 p.m. PT. This is a recent development for Lucasfilm: Andor’s first season followed the old streaming release model, with episodes dropping on Disney+ in the wee hours of the morning. This new approach makes Andor feel a lot like appointment viewing, and should make it a bit easier to avoid spoilers first thing in the morning.

Is there a trailer for Andor Season 2?

Yes, there is. Check out the official trailer for Andor Season 2 above, which teases the return of fan favorites, new planets to explore, and a whole lot of intergalactic intrigue.

What is the plot of Andor Season 2?

The first season of Andor traced a year in the life of its title hero, Cassian Andor. He briefly worked for the Rebellion, did a stint in Imperial prison, and even took part in an insurrection on his homeworld, Ferrix. When the dust settled at the end of Season 1, Cassian chose to work with Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), the ruthless Rebel leader. Season 2 will pick up a year after his recruitment, and follow Cassian through the years leading up to his demise in Rogue One. Expect the Empire to grow more powerful, the Rebellion to become more organized, and Cassian to make more sacrifices in the name of freedom.

How many episodes of Andor Season 2 will there be?

Andor Season 2 contains 12 episodes split into three-episode sets, which will be spaced out across four weeks. Take a look at the unique release schedule below:

Will there be an Andor Season 3?

Despite the demand from fans and critics, Andor Season 2 will be the last. The series was originally meant to run for five seasons, but showrunner Tony Gilroy decided to compress that down to two “out of desperation.”

“The monumental size of the show, the effort, and everything else was just dawning on us,” Gilroy told SFX Magazine. “We realized that I didn’t have enough calories to do it, and Diego’s face couldn’t take the timing, because it just takes too long to make it.”

Disney gave Gilroy leave to wrap up Cassian’s story with one more season, and since Season 2 connects to the events of Rogue One, this is likely the last we’ll see of Diego Luna as Cassian. However, any loose threads could potentially continue in other Lucasfilm projects.

“They own it all, they can do as they wish,” Gilroy told io9. “There’s a lot of ideas, a lot of new planets, a lot of everything in there; it’s theirs for the picking.”

Andor returns with a three-episode premiere on Tuesday, April 22.