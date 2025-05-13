It’s hard to believe, but Andor Season 2 is officially wrapping up. It took nearly three years for the Star Wars show and its leading man, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), to return, but thanks to its accelerated release schedule, the show is already coming to what feels like a premature end. It’s not so different for Cassian himself, whose demise in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is fast approaching. The final episodes of Andor will lead right into the film, imbuing the series with a tragic sense of dread.

Even though we know Cassian’s end, Andor’s finale should still have some surprises up its sleeve. Not only does it still have to fill in a few more blanks about the Rebel Alliance, but it should also tie up the loose ends of the characters it introduced. Here’s everything you need to know about Andor Episodes 10, 11, and 12, from their release date to the questions they could answer.

What is the release date for Andor Episodes 10, 11, and 12?

Andor is in its final stretch. Lucasfilm

Andor Season 2 has a unique release schedule: each Tuesday, three new episodes are made available to stream. The final batch of episodes — Episodes 10, 11, and 12 — will drop on Disney+ on Tuesday, May 13.

What is the release time for Andor Episodes 10, 11, and 12?

This season may be adhering to a strange release plan, but Andor hasn’t otherwise strayed from Disney’s traditional streaming schedule. You can catch Episodes 10, 11, and 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET, which is 6:00 p.m. PT, this Tuesday.

What is the plot of Andor Episodes 10, 11, and 12?

What’s next for Dedra Meero? Lucasfilm

Andor Season 2’s last arc brought us to the long-gestating demise of Ghorman and the subsequent fallout. Cassian found a broken-down KX droid that became K-2SO, his trusty Rogue One companion. He also tried to desert the Rebellion in favor of a peaceful life with his girlfriend Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), but Bix believes Cassian still has a role to play, so she left to keep him focused on the Rebellion.

Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), meanwhile, publicly condemned Emperor Palpatine for the Ghorman genocide, then escaped the Empire’s clutches with Cassian’s help. When Andor picks up again, another year will have passed, and Mon will have taken her rightful place as the leader of the Rebellion.

Episodes 10, 11, and 12 take place in the days leading up to Rogue One. That means it should set up a few crucial parts of that film, like the discovery of the Death Star plans. We know that a few characters aside from Cassian — like K2, Mon, Davits Draven (Alistair Petrie), and Ruescott Melshi (Duncan Pow) — will appear in Rogue One. But what’s going to happen to the characters Andor introduced us to, like Bix, Mon’s cousin Vel (Faye Marsay), Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), and his assistant Kleya (Elizabeth Dulau)? Our Rebels are prepared to do anything to win, which could prime the Andor finale for another tragedy ahead of Cassian’s final sacrifice.

How many episodes of Andor Season 2 are there?

Andor Season 2 contains 12 episodes, packaged in weekly drops that contain three episodes each. This week, the final episodes of the season will stream on Disney+, meaning that Andor has officially reached its end.

Will there be an Andor Season 3?

Andor was conceived as a two-season affair, and there are no plans to renew the show for another season. As Season 2 leads right into Rogue One, we probably won’t see Cassian again. That said, the characters who survive the events of Andor could appear in future Star Wars projects.

Andor Season 2 Episodes 10, 11, and 12 stream May 13 on Disney+.