Andor Just Snuck An Ancient Villain Into Star Wars Canon

The recently concluded Andor shied away from name-dropping and referencing other Star Wars works, even when it led directly to the events of Rogue One. But there was one place Star Wars fans could always expect to see fun little Easter eggs: Luthen’s antique store, the front where he could meet with Mon Mothma and work with Kleya without raising suspicion. And in Andor’s final episodes, one antique brought back an infamous species while referencing a key part of Star Wars’ old canon.

Luthen’s antique shop has featured familiar props ranging from Padmé’s headdress to Indiana Jones’ whip, and Andor Season 2’s finale featured the skull of a Gungan, Jar-Jar Binks’ species introduced in The Phantom Menace. J.J. Abrams wanted to include Jar Jar’s skull in The Force Awakens, but this particular skull is thousands of years old.

A Gungan skull appears in Andor Season 2. Lucasfilm

There’s plenty to learn from this skull (Gungans have bones in their ears?), and notably, it looks like it had been broken and repaired with some kind of metal, just like Kylo Ren’s helmet. Embedded in the front of the skull is a strange insignia made from the same metal, which doesn’t match the familiar iconography of the New Republic, Empire, Rebellion, or even the High Republic.

This emblem instead comes from the old Sith Empire in the Knights of the Old Republic game, which is part of the now non-canonical Legends timeline. There have been several Sith Empires in the Legends timeline, but this particular emblem matches Darth Revan’s Sith Empire, founded about 4000 years before the events of the original trilogy.

The Gungan skull contains the emblem of Darth Revan’s Sith Empire. Del Rey

In The Knights of the Old Republic, the player plays as an amnesiac Revan, who slowly learns their true identity and has to decide whether to reclaim his Sith title or turn over a new leaf with the Jedi. It’s unlikely this Gungan had any relationship to Revan himself, beyond having his skull used as a piece of decor by someone loyal to Revan’s empire, but the implications are still big. Not only does this open up Revan’s empire — and the entirety of Knights of the Old Republic — to the modern canon, but it also suggests that, at one point, Gungans were hunted for sport. Maybe that could feature in a future show about the Old Republic era.

Andor is streaming on Disney+.