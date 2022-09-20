We’re in the final countdown before the premiere of Andor, which means new marketing materials are dropping left, right, and center. It all can get a bit overwhelming to pore over for Easter eggs, especially with a series like Andor, which is dividing fans due to its decision to not include as many Easter eggs as some other Star Wars shows.

However, there’s one huge reference in Andor’s ninth (yes, ninth) TV spot that has fans freaking out. It’s a reference to everything Andor isn’t — an artifact belonging to a Jedi from an animated series.

Redditor u/yunggravyintern noticed that in one moment in the new TV spot when Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) tells Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), “There will be no rules going forward,” he’s standing in front of what looks like fine pieces of art or history in a gallery setting.

One of the two pieces looks especially familiar, it’s the mask General Plo Koon wears through his appearances in the prequel era of Star Wars. Though the Jedi Master appeared in all three prequel trilogy movies, he wasn’t given any speaking roles. His character wasn’t really fleshed out until The Clone Wars, where the more extensive format allowed his samurai-like personality to shine. He especially had a strong relationship with Ahsoka Tano, who he actually discovered.

Luthen Rael and Mon Mothma in a TV spot for Andor. Lucasfilm

Unfortunately, Plo Koon was one of the countless Jedi lost in the Great Jedi Purge after Order 66, thereby explaining why his mask is now considered some sort of artifact. Unless this mask belongs to some other being of the same Kel Dor species, it’s now almost like a relic of a great Jedi.

But what does this mean for Star Wars? It means that there’s still a reverence around the Jedi even as they’re being hunted down. There’s still a market for Jedi-related items, and it looks like Mon Mothma (understandably) would be in the market for some.

Plo Koon on the Jedi Council. Lucasfilm

Interestingly, this design choice is the polar opposite of the one we see in Revenge of the Sith. In that film, we see Palpatine’s true Sith loyalties reveal themselves through how he decorates his office, which is full of Sith art and antiques in full view of anyone who visited. (Somehow, that didn’t spark any suspicion.)

In the case of Luthen Rael and Mon Mothma, we know they stand at the beginning of a rebellion. Why wouldn’t they collect items that represent their true devotions? Apparently, nobody notices that sort of thing, so the old mask of a great general is the perfect objet d’art for any discerning Rebel spy.