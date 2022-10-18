It’s stealin’ time! The dazzling assault on the Aldhani Garrison by Vel Sartha and her rebel team provided some of the best Star Wars thrills of the Disney+ era. Now that the fuse of rebellion is lit, let’s recap last week’s Andor installment, “The Eye,” and explore what’s to come in Episode 7.

What happened in Andor Episode 6?

As Aldhani natives trekked deep into the valley to view the celestial spectacle called The Eye, Cassian and his fellow revolutionaries, aided by inside man Lieutenant Gorn (Sule Rimi), infiltrated the garrison disguised as Imperial soldiers and held Commandant Beehaz (Stanley Townsend) hostage to access the vault where the sector’s payroll is kept.

After an intense loading process and a firefight that took down Gorn and ex-stormtrooper Taramyn, Cassian piloted the loot out of the fortress in a freighter pursued by three TIE fighters amid a colorful meteor storm of epic proportions. Hurtling cosmic rocks obliterated the pursuit, but Nemek was literally crushed by the Empire’s wealth and passed away on a doctor’s operating table, bequeathing his manifesto to Cassian.

The Eye of Aldhani meteor storm in full fury. Disney+

When Skeen exposed himself as a petty thief tempted to stroll off with the loot, Cassian shot him. Cassian then asked Vel for his cut and a spaceship, leaving the job done.

Word of the heist hit Coruscant and the Imperial Security Bureau, where everyone is on high alert. Mon Mothma sensed a mounting unease, while Luthen Rael enjoyed a moment of satisfaction. Now that the Empire’s iron fist has been tarnished, how will they respond this week?

What is the Andor Episode 7 release date?

Andor Episode 7 hits Disney+ on October 19, 2022.

What is the release time for Andor Episode 7?

Disney+ releases new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

How many episodes of Andor are left?

The debut season of Disney+’s Andor has a generous helping of 12 episodes. We’re now halfway through Season 1, with Episode 7 starting the back half.

Nothing to see here, just four perfectly normal soldiers. Disney+

What is the plot for Andor Episode 7?

Episode 7 will be a secret standalone tale that’s been kept under wraps by the writers and showrunner Tony Gilroy. After this self-contained episode, we’ll launch into the penultimate story arc.

Expect major fallout from the daring heist that will reverberate across the entire network of the fledgling rebellion. Supervisor Dedra Meero, idle for the past two episodes, will presumably get her chance to shine, as will Syril Karn, who’s about to take a new gig with the Empire. Mon Mothma’s financier role likely won’t go unnoticed, and Cassian needs to decide his future.

No matter what happens, expect serious Imperial payback for the heist.

Who stars in Andor?

Andor features a stellar cast headlined by Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Supervisor Dedra Meero, Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva. Finally, Forest Whitaker reprises his role as battle-hardened rebel Saw Gerrera.

Is there a trailer for Andor Episode 7?

No, as Disney+ is stingy with sneak peeks of upcoming episodes. You can revisit the series’ trailer below if you need a few hints of what’s to come.

Will there be an Andor Season 2?

Yes, Andor is slated for a second and final season, which will start filming in November. Season 2 will follow Cassian Andor’s rise as a key rebel spy, and will push the clock right up to the beginning of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.