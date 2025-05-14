Andor's Surprise Ending Sends A Big Ripple Through The Star Wars Timeline

After three years, Andor has finally come to an end. Of course, we’ve known the end of Cassian Andor’s story from the get-go — he sacrifices himself for the Rebellion at the end of Rogue One. But now we know the saga of how he ended up on Scarif, that moment hits even harder.

Andor ends just before the start of Rogue One, but there’s one last scene after Cassian flies away, and it sets up something entirely new possibility to keep the story going — and possibly even set up a sequel trilogy spinoff.

Spoilers for the Andor Season 2 finale ahead.

Bix’s story in Season 2 begins and ends on Mina-Rau, but this time, she’s with her child. Lucasfilm

The very last scene of Andor isn’t set on Yavin, but Mina-Rau, the agricultural planet where she hid out at the beginning of the season. She’s reunited with B2EMO, but that’s not the biggest surprise. As the camera follows her into the wheat field, we see she’s not alone: she’s carrying a baby, the baby she was presumably pregnant with when she left Yavin in Episode 9.

The scene is dialogue-less aside from Bix comforting the baby, so we don’t know much about Bix and Cassian’s child. But while this baby appears only briefly, it could spell the continuation of Andor’s story in the future.

The final scenes of Andor are set in 0 BBY, the same year as Rogue One and A New Hope. That means that this child would only be about 2 years older than Poe Dameron and 5 years older than Kylo Ren, meaning they could play a similar role to the sequel trilogy, just as their father did with the original trilogy. In fact, if Poe didn't already have an in-canon origin story, Bix's child could have been retconned as Poe, if you squint. (Poe’s mom, Shara Bey, was an A-wing pilot who ended up living on Yavin 4 in the comics. Strange coincidence, right?)

Cassian’s legacy could continue with a spinoff. Lucasfilm

Andor showed us so much of what happened before the original trilogy, and the “Mando-verse” collection of TV shows is all set in the New Republic era after the original trilogy. With an upcoming movie following Rey after the sequel trilogy, there’s only one real gap in the timeline: the era right before the sequel trilogy. Could this Space Nepo Baby go on to great things when they grow up, helping the Resistance find its feet the same way Andor helped the Rebellion? It’s a lofty idea, but it could be a slam dunk for a future spinoff.

It may not happen any time soon, but it’s good to know the door is open for Cassian’s story can still continue, even if all of his greatest moments have already been shown. If there’s one thing Star Wars has taught us, it’s that greatness is often hereditary. This child may very well be a Rebel, like their father before them.

Andor is now streaming on Disney+.