Andor Season 1 was set so long before the events of Rogue One that it was easy to forget where Cassian Andor’s story was heading towards. But as each chapter of Season 2 has inched further and further through the timeline, things are starting to fall into place: the crew is assembling on Yavin, Saw Gerrera is doing his thing, and even Andor’s old prison buddy Melshi is onboard.

In the final episodes, Andor has the same immediate energy as Rogue One, crawling right up to the edge of its chronology. That includes referencing all the same characters, including one of the most underrated Rogue One heroes.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Andor Season 2 Episodes 10-12.

Antoc Merrick as seen in Rogue One. Lucasfilm

In Andor Season 2 Episode 12, the very last episode in the entire series, Cassian’s return to Yavin after rescuing Kleya is met with confusion. Admiral Raddus is in the control room, and when General Davits Draven walks in, Raddus says, “You’re lucky Merrick’s away. He’d go shoot it down himself.”

This is a reference to General Antoc Merrick, the Blue Squadron leader from Rogue One. Often seen as Draven’s counterpart — and sometimes rival — he was one of the most valuable pilots for the Rebellion. During Rogue One, he attempted to stop Mon Mothma from finding out about the Rogue Squadron, but Mon Mothma ignored this attempt and found out anyway.

When Admiral Raddus decided to assist the squadron on Scarif, Merrick and the rest of Blue Squadron followed. However, like many other Rebel soldiers during the Battle of Scarif, Merrick did not survive the mission as his X-wing was shot down by a TIE fighter. In The Rebel Files, an in-universe reference book, Merrick is remembered by Poe Dameron as one of the greatest pilots that ever lived.

Antoc Merrick with his fellow Blue Squadron pilots in Rogue One. Lucasfilm

Antoc Merrick always was the best leader among the pilots and cared deeply for his troops. He was always more hesitant to take risks, so of course, he would be hesitant of an unauthorized ship coming into Yavin.

That’s what makes this moment such an interesting example of foreshadowing: Andor breaks the rules to rescue Kleya, and Raddus makes it clear Merrick would be upset — foreshadowing a later moment when Andor would do the same on Scarif, and Merrick would aid the effort.

