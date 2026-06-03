At this point, reboots and remakes aren’t a trend; they’re a movement. And Prime Video has always been on the cutting edge of this, from Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to Mr. and Mrs. Smith. But not everything that comes across Jeff Bezos’ desk becomes a massive hit. Canceled projects are common across all streamers, and even Amazon’s high-profile Wheel of Time adaptation came to an end eventually.

But more unusual is a project that is canceled before even beginning production. There have been examples elsewhere, like Hulu’s nixed Buffy reboot, but Amazon has usually allowed shows to find an audience. Now, however, a big sci-fi franchise reboot — Stargate — has been axed before it even started filming, and the reason why is a revealing observation on franchise culture.

Stargate’s initial reboot has been canceled for reportedly not having a broad appeal. Snap/Shutterstock

According to Variety, Prime Video has canceled its planned reboot of Stargate, based on the 1994 movie directed by Noah Emmerich and written by Emmerich and Dean Devlin. And although the premise comes from that film, the 1997 TV series, Stargate SG-1, and its multiple spinoffs are what truly created a massive fandom. (One of Jason Momoa’s earliest roles was in Stargate Atlantis!)

The streamer first expressed interest in a reboot back in 2022, when Amazon acquired MGM Studios, the original producer of the franchise. In 2025, a reboot was given a series order with Martin Gero, a longtime Stargate writer, serving as showrunner.

So why the sudden U-turn with this series? According to the report, it’s because “Amazon execs were concerned that Gero’s take on the series would not have broad appeal beyond the franchise’s already dedicated fanbase.” That reasoning does make sense — Stargate is a massive property with multiple movies and TV shows, so it’s a lot of lore for new fans to catch up on. This critique of “fan service” is common, especially now that studios know the value of recognizability in new works.

Blindspot creator Martin Gero was set to reboot Stargate before the project was canceled. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Amazon is apparently still exploring the possibility of developing new Stargate projects and Gero remains under his deal with the streamer, so perhaps this is just the product of a creative retooling. All of Amazon’s best retellings, like Fallout or The Legend of Vox Machina, were made with diehard fans in mind, but they also contain enough context for new fans to stay informed. If there are people who can stumble on Vox Machina without realizing there are 400 hours of source material, then it’s definitely possible to make a Stargate show without relying too much on homework.

Amazon is playing with a lot of new IP, from Lord of the Rings to James Bond. Hopefully, some of the lessons they learn can be applied to this classic sci-fi world.