Alice in Borderland Season 2 trailer teases an end to the Netflix thriller

Two long years later and fans of the hit Japanese science fiction survival drama on Netflix can finally celebrate: Alice in Borderland Season 2 has arrived.

Adapted from the manga series Imawa no Kuni no Alice by Hara Aso, Alice in Borderland follows an unemployed gamer named Arisu who finds himself in a deserted version of Tokyo filled with mysterious (and lethal) challenges he must complete in order to stay alive. In this Battle Royale meets Alice in Wonderland meets Squid Game epic, each contest is determined by playing cards, with each suit corresponding to different themes and numbers indicating the difficulty.

With new revelations about the sinister setting of the world unveiled at the end of the last season, Alice in Borderland Season 2 is about to get even wilder with its twists, turns, and deadly new trials to face in the twisted alternate dimension’s desolate city streets.

Here’s everything you need to know about Alice in Borderland Season 2, including the release date, time, plot, cast, and trailer.

When is the release date for Alice in Borderland Season 2?

The entirety of Alice in Borderland Season 2 arrives on Netflix on Thursday, December 22.

What is the release time for Alice in Borderland Season 2?

Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi in Alice in Borderland Season 2. Netflix

Netflix releases new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

How many episodes are in Alice in Borderland Season 2?

The second season of Alice in Borderland is expected to consist of eight episodes, just like the first.

What is the plot of Alice in Borderland Season 2?

Tomohisa Yamashita as Kyumu and Kento Yamazaki as Arisu in Alice in Borderland Season 2. Netflix

Alice in Borderland Season 2 picks up where Season 1 left off. Alongside fellow survivor Usagi, Arisu inches closer to figuring out who is behind the dangerous nature of this world and why they have been sent here. In addition to introducing the identity of mysterious gamemaster Mira, Arisu discovers that all of the numbered cards have been cleared, meaning now only the 12 face cards are left to get through. However, it appears that each face card corresponds not to another game, but to a person they will have to defeat in order to progress and escape execution. Alongside new and returning faces, what happens if Arisu and Usagi can make it to the end and complete the final game? Will they be freed from Borderland? First, they’ll have to make it out of the remaining lethal tasks alive.

If you want to refresh or catch up on the heart-racing events leading up to the Season 2 premiere, all of Alice in Borderland Season 1 is available to watch (or binge) on Netflix.

Akaya Miyoshi as Ann, Aya Asahina as Kuina, Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi, and Kento Yamazaki as Arisu in Alice in Borderland Season 2. Netflix

Who is in the cast for Alice in Borderland Season 2?

Starring as series lead Arisu, Kento Yamazaki returns alongside Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi, as well as some other survivors from Season 1, including Nijiro Murakami as Chishiya, Aya Asahina as Kuina, Akaya Miyoshi as Ann, Dori Sakurada as Niragi, and Sho Aoyagi as Aguni. Risa Naka will also return as the villainous gamemaster Mira, otherwise known as the Queen of Hearts.

Season 2 will also feature new additions to the cast, such as Yuri Tsunematsu as Heiya, Hayato Isomura as Banda, Katsua Maiguma as Yaba, Kai Inowaki as Matsushita, Honami Sato as Kotoko, and Tomohisa Yamashita as Kyuma, or the King of Clubs.

Is there a trailer for Alice in Borderland Season 2?

Yes, Netflix released the Season 2 trailer on December 3, and it features new adversaries, new action sequences, new twists, and new perilous games to outlast. Picking back up with the show’s central pair, they meet a shirtless man (now known to be Kyuma, the King of Clubs), identifying himself and the others around him as the natives of this world. And gamemaster Mira, the Queen of Hearts, welcomes people to the final game. Usagi theorizes that if they can successfully defeat all of the face card adversaries, they should be able to safely return home — but is that the full truth?

With so many unanswered questions, Arisu and Usagi press on to uncover the reality of the games and the outside world. The trailer ends with a final question to the audience: “Is there an end to the games?”

Will there be an Alice in Borderland Season 3?

Nothing is confirmed either way regarding the future of the high-stakes sci-fi action-thriller series. That being said, it’s helpful to note that Season 1 covered about 31 chapters from Hara Aso’s manga series, which leaves another 33 chapters left to explore. Whether or not Season 2 will get through all of those remaining chapters will only be revealed once the new installments drop. Still, if the second season performs as well as the first, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Netflix decides to continue adapting the series, be it faithful to the manga or not.