For all its virtues, Ahsoka Season 1 largely felt like a set-up for a larger conflict to come. As it’s set between the original Star Wars trilogy and its sequels, a period most assumed was quiet and peaceful, it has to work a bit harder to establish a new threat in the Imperial Remnant. The series found a capable, commanding villain in Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), but Ahsoka also took way too long introducing this threat to the galaxy. Season 1 ended on an underwhelming cliffhanger, teasing what should be an epic battle between Thrawn and the New Republic. For something set in the Star Wars galaxy, Ahsoka was surprisingly light on conflict, but after two years, it’s getting another chance.

Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni has his hands full with multiple Star Wars projects, including The Mandalorian and Grogu, but Ahsoka Season 2 remains high on his list of priorities. At this year’s Star Wars Celebration, Filoni revealed that production has officially begun, and that the new season is doubling down on the coolest parts of Season 1.

“I see Season 2 like a war movie,” Filoni told Fiction Horizon. “We’re drawing inspiration from epic films like Tora! Tora! Tora! and The Battle of the Bulge.”

Expect Ahsoka Season 2 to actually feature some wars in the stars. Lucasfilm

While Ahsoka’s first season came to an end before Thrawn could wreak any havoc, Season 2 will hopefully bring us into the action right away. Those old flicks have an epic scope, so Season 2 could take a similar, no-holds-barred approach. At the same time, though, it’ll hopefully also invoke the best parts of Season 1: the flashbacks to a younger Ahsoka (played by Ariana Greenblatt) as she fought in the Clone Wars with her Jedi Master Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).

Ahsoka Season 2 will again straddle past and present with the help of the World Between Worlds, and that won’t be its only nostalgic reference. Filoni is also bringing back an iconic character from the original Star Wars trilogy, Admiral Ackbar, to lead the New Republic in their struggles against Thrawn.

“Ackbar is going to be a key figure in a massive galactic fleet battle,” added Filoni. “In the [non-canonical] Legends stories, he played a major role in the war between the New Republic and the remnants of the Empire. So this felt like the perfect time to bring him back.”

It might have taken a long time for Ahsoka to get to the good stuff, but Filoni at least seems to know what fans want. Let’s hope the wait will be worth it.