Ahsoka Tano has always been Dave Filoni’s baby. She was created over 15 years ago for the Clone Wars movie, and has been the poster child for Star Wars animation ever since. When Filoni moved to live-action, so did Ahsoka. She made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 2, where she was played by Rosario Dawson, and she soon got her own spinoff, Ahsoka.

Ahsoka doubled as a continuation of Rebels, introducing Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Thrawn to live action. While Ahsoka Season 1 showed a magic-filled adventure that brought the cast to an entirely new galaxy, it also ended on a cliffhanger. With Season 2 and the resolution to that cliffhanger now officially in the works, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming second season of Ahsoka.

Is Ahsoka Renewed For Season 2?

Yes! Ahsoka was renewed in early 2024, albeit sneakily. Instead of announcing Ahsoka Season 2 directly, the renewal was hidden in the announcement for the upcoming Mandalorian movie, The Mandalorian & Grogu. That update mentioned that Dave Filoni was developing Ahsoka Season 2 as well as the Mando film.

Ahsoka Season 1 brought the action to the neighboring galaxy of Peridea. Lucasfilm

What is the Ahsoka Season 2 Release Date?

We still don’t know when to expect Ahsoka Season 2, but Dave Filoni told Collider that the series has just begun filming this week. We’ve got a long wait ahead of us, but at least the space wheels are in motion.

Is There a Trailer for Ahsoka Season 2?

Alas, a trailer will still be a ways off. You’ll have to rewatch Season 1 to get your Ahsoka fix, or even go back and rewatch Clone Wars and Rebels as you bide your time.

Ahsoka Season 2 will recast Baylan Skoll, as we lost Ray Stevenson in 2023. Lucasfilm

Who is In The Cast of Ahsoka Season 2?

Ahsoka Season 2 will bring back Ahsoka Tano (Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), but there are some curveballs coming too. At Star Wars Celebration Japan, Dave Filoni revealed Hayden Christensen will return again as Anakin Skywalker, hinting at some more visits to the World Between Worlds. He also revealed we’ll see two much-beloved characters appear in Ahsoka for the first time: Zeb Orrelios, a Rebels series regular, and Admiral Ackbar, the Mon Calamari rebel known for exclaiming “It’s a trap!”

Another key character is being recast. Ray Stevenson played Force-wielding mercenary Baylan Skoll in Season 1, but passed away before the series premiered. In January, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann would take over the role.

What is the Plot of Ahsoka Season 2?

Ahsoka Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left off, with Ahsoka, Sabine, Shin Hati, and Baylon Skoll abandoned in the Peridea galaxy. The last time we saw Skoll, he was standing on giant statues of the Mortis Gods, which Dave Filoni confirmed will play a role in Season 2. Brush up on your Force theology now.

Back home, Ezra Bridger is back, but so is the villainous Thrawn. Filoni teased a big battle at Celebration, so Star Wars should still live up to the latter half of its name.