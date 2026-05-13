Ahsoka Season 2 Is Coming Much Later Than Expected

You’d be forgiven for forgetting that Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) was once poised to lead the Star Wars saga into a new, exciting phase. Her first solo adventure premiered on Disney+ years ago, and though it promised to continue the adventures of the characters we knew and loved in Rebels, carrying their battles into live-action and, eventually, onto the big screen. But Ahsoka was not everything we hoped, nor did it kickstart the new age Lucasfilm was quietly planning. That doesn’t mean those plans have been scrapped, per se — but it certainly feels like they’ve been backburnered.

Ahsoka Season 2 was once tentatively slated for a release in 2026, but that window has since been pushed back a full year. Dawson announced a new release date for the series at Disney’s Upfront showcase on May 12, 2026. Per the actress, Ahsoka is slated to return “early in 2027.”

No matter where on the calendar that falls (some say April, while others are hoping for an even earlier date), that’ll still be a full four years removed from Ahsoka’s first season, which streamed in 2023. It’s customary to wait a little while for shows nowadays, but Lucasfilm is truly pushing the boundaries of what fans can reasonably wait for. Shooting for Season 2 reportedly wrapped in October 2025, so the idea of further delay is, frankly, a little baffling. What could possibly be the hold-up for a show with only eight 30-minute episodes to wrangle?

Thrawn’s glorious return has been pushed back another year. Lucasfilm

For Ahsoka, the answer might be two-fold. Since its first season hit Disney+, its director — and expert on all things Ahsoka Tano — Dave Filoni was promoted to co-president of Lucasfilm. That means he’s a much busier guy now than he was before. He’s splitting his focus not just between live-action and animated shows like Maul – Shadow Lord, but also between all shows and big-screen efforts like The Mandalorian and Grogu. It also doesn’t help that he’s been the sole creative force behind Ahsoka from the beginning, writing every episode on his own. A writers’ room could have come in handy any time Filoni’s focus diverted, but his commitment to penning every episode himself could have greatly informed this delay.

There’s also the matter of a much bigger conflict in Ahsoka Season 2. Its first season ended with the official return of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who intends to unite what’s left of the Galactic Empire and squash the New Republic once and for all. Though Ahsoka and her padawan, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), are stranded in a far-off galaxy, the New Republic forces won’t go down without a fight. Last year, Filoni compared Ahsoka Season 2 to “a war movie,” which could also explain the delay. Cinematic battles require more robust visual effects — and according to the filmmaker, they’re only just falling into place now.

Ahsoka Season 2 will be much bigger than the last — but will the wait be worth it? Lucasfilm

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Filoni revealed that post-production is now underway for Ahsoka. “I’m editing it, all the episodes at once, right now, and deep in visual effects with the team,” he said. “Lots of things to resolve and figure out, but that’s normal. I’m excited for people to see it... Everything works as planned.”

Hopefully, Filoni’s Jedi-like calm will be infectious for the fandom. Even those who’ve been holding a candle for Ahsoka may be starting to lose faith in the series by now; plenty of other fans were let down by its first season, and will likely need a whole lot of convincing to tune in for a new chapter. Four years is a very long time to wait, whether you’re an Ahsoka diehard or a staunch skeptic. But maybe there’s a nugget of truth to Filoni’s “everything works as planned” — we’ll just have to wait another year to find out.

Ahsoka Season 1 is streaming on Disney+.