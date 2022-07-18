Ahsoka leak hints at the resurrection of an ancient Jedi ritual

We’ve got plenty more adventures to come with Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in the upcoming Ahsoka Disney+ series. Though little is known about the show’s plot, we do know Natasha Liu Bordizzo will portray Sabine Wren. Thanks to Ahsoka’s appearance in The Mandalorian, we also know that she’s on the hunt for Thrawn. But could this hunt lead her to a centuries-old character with a pivotal role in the Star Wars galaxy? A new leak suggests just that.

YouTuber Booms Film released a leaked copy of the Ahsoka teaser shown at Star Wars Celebration back in May, and while the clip is only a 40-second sped-up version of the original teaser, there’s plenty to get hyped about in this small snippet. We see Ahsoka, of course, but also glimpses of Hera, Sabine, and maybe even Jacen.

Among all these quick cuts, however, there’s also a look at Huyang, the lightsaber-assembling droid voiced by Doctor Who alum David Tennant.

Huyang in The Clone Wars among his many compartments of lightsaber elements. Lucasfilm

Huyang featured prominently in the Clone Wars episode “The Gathering,” which followed a group of younglings as they sought the Kyber crystals for their lightsabers. Huyang was on hand after to help them construct the weapon.

All this begs the question, why would Huyang appear in the Ahsoka series?

We know Huyang is based onboard the Crucible, a Jedi ship dating back to the days of the Old Republic, used to ferry younglings to and from Ilum, where the Kyber Crystals could be found. Ahsoka says there’s no place more sacred to the Jedi than Ilum.

Ilum transformed into Starkiller Base. Lucasfilm

Which makes it all the sadder that the First Order transformed Ilum into Starkiller Base, a superweapon unlike any other that posed a huge obstacle in the sequel series. Seeing how Ahsoka takes place between the original and sequel trilogies, this series could return to Ilum and retroactively foreshadow the events that would soon come to pass. Although any efforts to stop production of Starkiller base would be futile, it would be interesting to see how Ahsoka and co. could hinder the First Order.

Though it’s anybody’s guess why Ahsoka would need to go to Ilum, this leak has a unique opportunity to bring the post-Return of the Jedi timeline into perspective, focusing it more as pre-The Force Awakens, even if the sequels are still a few decades off. Who knows, maybe this mission could lead to a new lightsaber for Jacen, the Jedi-descended youngling from Rebels. Even after the Republic falls, Huyang could still fulfill his purpose.