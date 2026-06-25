Since the concept first rose to prominence in the mainstream comics of the ‘70s and ‘80s, the Multiverse has remained a complex and messy narrative device that’s introduced readers to new takes on beloved characters. One-off stories found in ongoing books like the What If? line or DC’s Elseworlds imprint were often unexpected twists that put characters in situations previously unthought of, like Spider-Man becoming The Punisher, or Superman growing up in the Soviet Union. However, the sensational overnight popularity of Marvel Comics’ Ultimate Universe (which began with 2000’s Ultimate Spider-Man) was the first indication that a continuous alternate universe could be just as successful as the main one.

Fast-forward 26 years after the initial success of the Ultimate Universe, and one of the biggest shakeups in comics has been the 2024 debut of the Absolute Universe. A bleak alternate reality birthed by Darkseid with the intention of creating a world where the very fabric of reality is designed in opposition to the existence of superheroes, the Absolute line launched with Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman before branching out to other characters like Martian Manhunter and Green Lantern. The praise and attention received by Absolute Batman has grown exponentially thanks to Scott Snyder’s writing and Nick Dragotta’s art, and now, as if proof of the series’ popularity reaching critical mass, an animated series is on the way.

Despite the redesign’s initial controversy, Absolute Batman has been a monumental success for DC Comics. DC Comics

Announced at this year’s Annecy International Film Festival and reported on by Deadline earlier today, an Absolute Batman animated series is in the works from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation. WB Animation has been responsible for classics like Batman: The Animated Series and Teen Titans, and they’ve recently worked on Batman: Caped Crusader and James Gunn’s Creature Commandos show. One of the biggest surprises is that both comic creators will be involved — Scott Snyder will serve as executive producer and showrunner, while Nick Dragotta will be producing.

Absolute Batman is one of the most drastic reinterpretations of the character ever, as Bruce Wayne is a blue-collar civil engineer with none of his characteristic wealth. Instead of being inspired by the robbery-turned-murder of his wealthy parents, Bruce’s crusade is spurred by the loss of his teacher father during a mass shooting at a zoo. His mother, Martha, is still alive and working as a social worker and confidant to Mayor James Gordon, and most of Bruce’s rogues’ gallery are reimagined as his childhood friends. The big exception there is the Joker, who’s presented as a billionaire criminal mastermind capable of transforming into a demonic alternate form.

After over 85 years of varying interpretations, Absolute Batman’s Joker has already become one of the most terrifying. DC Comics

Fans have suspected that Absolute Batman would receive some sort of adaptation since the series began, and now that speculation has become reality. Unlike most comic book adaptations, which tend to leave the creators on the wayside, the involvement of the book’s creators serves as reassurance that their idiosyncratic vision won’t be compromised by the transition from page to screen. There’s a reason why Snyder and Dragotta’s interpretation of the Dark Knight is among the most celebrated new comics from the Big Two in recent memory, and hopefully, the animated show will introduce a new legion of fans to a wholly original take on one of history’s longest-lasting superheroes.