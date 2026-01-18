The wait has been interminable, but it’s finally time to head back to Westeros. Despite plenty of delays, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has reached the finish line, and the Game of Thrones prequel is poised to deliver a more irreverent take on the courtly drama fueling Westeros.

Knight takes a surprising pivot from the world that Thrones fans are used to, as it’s less about magic and dragons or kings and succession than it is about the little guys who keep the feudal wheel turning. Though it will deliver some of the action that House of the Dragon lacked, Knight might also be the closest thing the franchise will ever get to a comedy. Here’s everything you need to know about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, from when to tune in to the story you’ll be watching unfold.

The adventures of Dunk and Egg begin. HBO

What is the Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release date?

Like Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon before it, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will release episodes weekly on Sunday nights. Its debut episode will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, January 18, with a new episode airing each week thereafter until the February 22 finale.

What is the Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release time?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will arrive a bit later in the evening than Thrones fans have come to expect. Both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon premiered at 9:00 p.m. ET, but with Industry occupying HBO’s coveted primetime slot, Knight will arrive right after it. New episodes will be available to stream at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT) each Sunday night.

Is there a trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

Yes, there is. Check out the official trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms below.

What is the plot of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

Knight is considerably more down-to-earth than the other shows in the Thrones-verse. It’s set right between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, about a century after the events of the former and another century before the latter begins. And though it’s populated with the same royal families who’ll eventually battle for control of the Iron Throne, Knight is much more focused on the smallfolk. Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) is a naive young knight in search of a new master, and his adventures through Westeros will bring him into the crosshairs of the Lannisters, Baratheons, and, most importantly, the Targaryens. Not unlike The Mandalorian, it will also provide him a partner in a young boy named Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), who’s determined to serve as his squire.

How many episodes will A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms have?

There are six episodes in the first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. That’s a bit less than House of the Dragon (which has never had fewer than eight episodes) and the 10-episode seasons of Game of Thrones. More notably, each episode of Knight only clocks in at around 30 minutes, which makes this series all the shorter. Still, maybe a brief diversion from the heavy politicking of Westeros is just what we need right now.

Knight is set to tackle the Thronesverse from a fresh point of view. HBO

Will there be a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2?

While this season will be much briefer than we’re used to, it won’t be the last. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has already been renewed for a second season, which is due for release in 2027. With shorter episodes and a smaller budget, Knight also benefits from a tighter turnaround, which means we could get a new chapter of this story each year.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres January 18 on HBO and HBO Max.