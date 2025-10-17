The Game of Thrones universe has found success by maintaining some boundaries between its various shows. After the main series ended in 2019, there immediately were plans for a bunch of different spinoffs, but only one came to fruition in the years to come: House of the Dragon, set more than a century before Game of Thrones itself. But despite the separation, there were still some ties to the series that made people fall in love with Westeros, like the recurrence of that prophecy and the catspaw dagger.

Now, we’re getting another Game of Thrones spinoff set in a completely different era, but it may eventually contain a big Game of Thrones cameo — just not how you expect.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a smaller story of chivalry but may still tie into Game of Thrones. HBO

The next Game of Thrones spinoff is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on George R. R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, which follow freelance “hedge knight” Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) as he takes on a squire, a young bald child known as Egg. It’s a relatively small-scale story, mainly focused on tournaments and acts of chivalry and set 90 years after House of the Dragon and almost a century before Game of Thrones. But that hasn’t stopped the showrunner from toying with possible cameos.

Speaking with Polygon, Ira Parker, showrunner of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms revealed the one Game of Thrones cameo he’s excited to include in the show’s future. “My favorite is, and look, it's not until the third book, but there's a baby Walder Frey,” Parker said. “I have this, hopefully, really funny idea that people are probably gonna kill me for. But this idea that something's happening, like there's a runaway horse cart, and this baby's about to be killed, and Dunk intervenes and saves baby Walder Frey.”

Apparently, Walder Frey owes his life to a small boy nicknamed Egg. HBO

Walder Frey is the elderly leader of the House Frey played by David Bradley in Game of Thrones, the patriarch of the house that hosted the infamous Red Wedding. That earned him a spot on Arya Stark’s revenge list, which eventually was his undoing. But arguably, none of that would have happened if not for young Egg, who saved him in book canon.

Unfortunately, we won’t see this heroic rescue when the series premieres in January 2026, as the first season of A Knight of Seven Kingdoms only adapts the first book of the series of novellas. If the series gets more seasons, we could see this cameo actually happen. However, there are other ties to Game of Thrones, if you know where to look. “In the fifth episode, there's a scene where young Dunk is walking along a road, heading back to King's Landing, and it's the same road that Brienne and Pod were on when they were heading off from King's Landing,” Parker says.

So even if this season doesn’t include any familiar faces — or, rather, infants — there will still be a lot of Easter eggs for the hardcore fans. But perhaps the separation is for the best: we’ll get an entirely new story in an entirely new era.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres January 18, 2026 on HBO.