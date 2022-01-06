A Discovery of Witches has flown under the radar since the British fantasy drama, starring Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode, debuted in 2018. Based on the bestselling book trilogy by Deborah Harkness, the first two seasons weaved an epic, time-travel adventure centered on a star-crossed romance between a centuries-old vampire and a powerful witch.

With A Discovery of Witches returning for its third season, we’re readying ourselves for the show’s spellbinding conclusion as the characters prepare to fight for a better future for vampires, witches, daemons, and humans. Here is everything you need to know about the Season 3 premiere and what to expect in the show’s final season.

When is the Discovery of Witches Season 3 release date?

A Discovery of Witches will premiere its third season on Saturday, January 8, for viewers in the U.S. Only the first episode of Season 3 will be available to stream. The series will release new episodes weekly on Saturdays.

However, if you are in the U.K., the new season will arrive a day earlier on Friday, January 7.

Where can I watch Discovery of Witches Season 3, Episode 1?

Season 3 will debut new episodes simultaneously on the following streaming services:

If you live in the U.K., A Discovery of Witches will be available via Sky One, which will air weekly on Fridays.

AMC has yet to announce plans to air Season 3 on their main cable network. Seasons 1 and 2 aired on AMC months after their streaming releases, so it’s likely Season 3 will follow suit and arrive on the cable channel in mid-to-late 2022.

But if you can’t wait to see what happens next for Diana, Matthew, and their family, then watching Season 3, Episode 1 on Sundance Now, Shudder, or AMC+ is the quickest solution, although each service requires a paid subscription.

How long is Discovery of Witches Season 3, Episode 1?

Episodes of A Discovery of Witches are usually 41-45 minutes in length. The first episode of Season 3 runs slightly longer than usual and is a little over 46 minutes long, including the end credits and a preview for Episode 2.

Who is in the Discovery of Witches Season 3 cast?

The cast of A Discovery of Witches has doubled throughout its two seasons, with Season 3 introducing a few new, pivotal characters to the fantasy drama. First, most of the main cast is returning, which includes the following:

Teresa Palmer as Diana Bishop

Matthew Goode as Matthew Clairmont

Edward Bluemel as Marcus Whitmore

Malin Buska as Satu Järvinen

Aiysha Hart as Miriam Shephard

Owen Teale as Peter Knox

Alex Kingston as Sarah Bishop

Trevor Eve as Gerbert d'Aurillac

Lindsay Duncan as Ysabeau de Clermont

Adelle Leonce as Phoebe Taylor

Tanya Moodie as Agatha Wilson

Steven Cree as Gallowglass

Jacob Ifan as Benjamin Fuchs

A Discovery of Witches recast one supporting character: Baldwin Montclair. Due to scheduling conflicts, Trystan Gravelle could not return for Season 3, and Peter McDonald arrived in his place to play Matthew’s temperamental older brother. Other new faces include Diana’s old friend and molecular biologist, Christopher Roberts, played by Ivanno Jeremiah, and Knights of Lazarus member Fernando, played by Olivier Huband.

What is the plot of Discovery of Witches Season 3, Episode 1?

Season 3’s first episode will pick up where Season 2 ended with Diana and Matthew traveling back to the 21st century after spending the whole season searching for the Book of Life in 16th century London and Prague. Now armed with a new understanding of her magical powers, Diana is ready to take on the Congregation. That includes Peter Knox and Gerbert, who will do anything to take down her family.

As seen in the Season 2 finale, Diana will also need to contend with the loss of her Aunt Emily, who Knox murdered. We also know Diana is pregnant, and what it means that she is pregnant is a big question that Season 3 will attempt to answer.

If you’ve read Deborah Harkness’ book series, you can expect Season 3 to follow the third installment, The Book of Life, pretty closely. Episode 1 will mainly see the beginning of how Diana and Matthew’s two worlds converge with characters from their 16th-century adventures (like Gallowglass) coming into play in their present timeline.

Is there a Discovery of Witches Season 3 trailer?

Yes, you can watch the Season 3 trailer for A Discovery of Witches below.

How many episodes are in Discovery of Witches Season 3?

Season 3 will consist of seven episodes, making it the shortest season of A Discovery of Witches. The first season had eight episodes, and the second had 10. So, expect the third season to wind things down at a faster pace than previous years.

What is the Discovery of Witches Season 3 episode schedule?

Season 3 will release weekly in the U.S., debuting on Sundance Now, Shudder, and AMC+ simultaneously over the next seven weeks. Here is the potential schedule for when each new episode will be available to stream:

Episode 1 - January 8 Episode 2 - January 15 Episode 3 - January 22 Episode 4 - January 29 Episode 5 - February 5 Episode 6 - February 12 Episode 7 - February 19