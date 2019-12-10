‘See’ Season 2 Apple TV+ release date, cast, renewal, trailer, and episodes

See is one of the first shows released by the recently launched Apple TV+ streaming service, and is ready to return for Season 2. Starring Aquaman and Game of Thrones alum Jason Momoa, the series is set in centuries after an apocalyptic event kills most of the planet’s population and leaves its survivors blind — a trait passed down through the generations. By the time we join the series, humanity has returned to pre-industrial society, with unique developments made to help those who are blind survive the wilderness. Tribal life and government is the law of the land. To have the power of sight is considered heresy, so when warrior Baba Voss (Momoa) and his partner, Maghra (Hera Hilmar), discover their children can see, they must take action to ensure they are safe from harm as those in power seek the children out.

After an eventful Season 1 finale in December 2020, See has many questions to answer come Season 2. And after a pandemic-based filming delay, those answers may finally be coming. If you’ve been keeping up with the Apple TV+ series and are dying to know what’s next, we’ve got you covered.

Apple TV+

Has See been renewed for Season 2?

See scored an early Season 2 renewal, according to The Wrap, back in November 2020. The news arrived ahead of the Season 1 premiere and was renewed alongside other Apple TV+ series, including Dickinson, The Morning Show, and For All Mankind.

When will See Season 2 be released?

No release date has been set for See Season 2 yet. Considering that filming wrapped in March 2021, depending on how quickly the team can turn around, fans could be watching Season 2 as soon as late 2021.

When did See Season 2 film?

Filming for See Season 2 was initially scheduled to go from February to June 2020 in Vancouver, where Season 1 was filmed. However, Apple TV+ shut down production on all of its series in March due to the spreading COVID-19 pandemic. It took only about six months to get back on its feet, though, resuming filming in October in Toronto. Filming for Season 2 concluded on March 18, 2021, per an Instagram post from series star Sylvia Hoeks.

Is there a See Season 2 trailer?

There is no See Season 2 trailer yet, and it’s mostly down to the fact that filming only recently concluded. We’ll keep you posted.

How many episodes will See Season 2 have?

Although not yet confirmed, it’s highly likely See Season 2 will consist of eight new episodes. We know this because Season 1 has eight episodes, too. There is always the chance the Season 2 episode order could change, especially if Apple deems the show enough of a success based on viewership numbers to tack on an extra episode or two to keep interest in the show going or to push the story further if there are some highly creative ambitions.

Which See cast members are back for Season 2?

After the Season 1 finale, it’s likely a majority of the cast members will be back for Season 2. The following cast members are definitely coming back based on how Season 1 ended (more on that below): Jason Momoa (Baba Voss); Hera Hilmar (Maghra); Sylvia Hoeks (Queen Kane); Alfre Woodard (Paris); Nesta Cooper (Haniwa); Archie Madekwe (Kofun); Christian Camargo (Tamacti Jun); Joshua Henry (Jerlamerel).

A couple of big names will be joining the cast of See Season 2 as new characters. Dave Bautista will be making his TV debut, with rumors saying he’ll be playing Baba Voss’ brother. Adrian Paul (Highlander) will play Lord Harlan, the ruler of the kingdom’s strongest city.

There will be one more new face for See Season 2, but it won’t be human. “I have a dog this year,” Momoa told Metro. The star revealed that he found his new furry friend while filming, bringing him onto the show and possible future projects as well.

Apple TV+

How does the See Season 1 ending set up Season 2?

After an incredible seven episodes, See Season 1 ended with the promise of big power clashes coming in Season 2. A few new storylines were set up through the eighth and final episode of the first season beginning with Maghara (Hilmar) and Queen Kane (Hoeks), now a united front, taking control of the Witchfinder army once led by Tamacti Jun (Camargo). It’s believed the former Witchfinder General is dead, but we shouldn’t be so quick to assume, especially since it’s implied he may rise like a phoenix in Season 2, very much alive.

Additionally, Jerlamerel (Henry) — once one of three sighted characters in addition to his biological children Haniwa (Cooper) and Kofun (Madekwe) — is blinded by Baba Voss (Momoa) after Jerlamerel reveals plans to split his children up and send Haniwa away. Baba Voss, the twins’ adoptive father, opts to injure Jerlamerel to prevent that and keep the twins close. We should expect the big clash to happen between Maghra & Queen Kane opposite Tamacti Jun as well as Baba Voss against damn near anyone who stands in his way as he tries to rescue Haniwa and keep his grown children safe.

Has See been renewed for Season 3?

Looks like there will be more adventures of Baba Voss and family for years to come. The Vulcan Reporter alleges that Apple has already renewed See for Season 3 ahead of its Season 2 premiere in March 2021. Production is supposedly starting in May, a mere five weeks after filming of Season 2 concluded.

How can I watch See Season 2?

You’ll be able to watch See Season 2 on Apple TV+. If you already have a subscription or you purchased an Apple product sometime in 2019, then you’re already able to stream all Apple TV+ shows. If you don’t have a subscription, considering signing up for one (it’s $4.99 a month!) so you can binge See Season 1 and be prepped for what’s next.