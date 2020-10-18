45 clever, low-effort things that make your home cleaner than ever

Keeping your home clean, hygienic, and odor-free can seem like a full-time job, especially if you're sticking to the CDC's rigorous guidelines regarding the best ways to clean and disinfect your home. First, you have to find the best cleaning products that will keep bacteria at bay, and then there's the constant rotation of mopping, sweeping, dusting, and vacuuming to keep up with — not to mention deep-cleaning projects and fine detailing.

If it starts to feel like you're spending hours every day cleaning, it might be time to take a step back and re-evaluate. While it is important to put time and energy into maintaining your space, it doesn't need to take over your life. There are some big purchases you can make to take some of the work out of cleaning, like these automatic cleaning devices, but there are also dozens of quick, low-cost options that can make a big impact.

There are so many low-effort hacks you can add to your toolbox that will help keep your home cleaner than ever that it can actually be overwhelming. That's why I've rounded up some of the most clever products you can buy on Amazon that will help keep your home in top shape, and your sanity intact. From genius hacks to keep your reusable water bottles and travel mugs bacteria-free to organizational solutions for your cleaning supplies, here are 40+ items that will change the way you approach cleaning your home, with almost no additional work on your part.

1. This self-draining soap dish made from recycled materials

No one likes to have slimy soap sitting on their countertops, and this minimalist self-draining soap dish is a surefire way to solve that problem once and for all. It's made of recycled, BPA-free silicone that won't rust, so it will last for a long time. This soap dish comes in a pack of four, so you can put one near all of the sinks in your home.

2. A water bottle brush with a rotating head

Once you've made the switch to a reusable water bottle, it's hard to imagine going back to drinking out of single-use plastic. The only problem? Water bottles are kind of difficult to clean. This water bottle cleaning brush sticks to your counter with suction cups and features a unique design that's not only perfect for water bottles, but for wine glasses and tumblers. The medium-hard bristles are made from durable PVC, and the rotating brush head can be removed for easy cleaning.

3. A flexible gutter scoop that gets the hard-to-reach spots

Cleaning out your gutters doesn't have to be a dreaded chore with this handy gutter scoop. It's made from polypropylene, has an elevated handle designed to protect your hands from getting scraped up, and a flexible scoop with a narrow heel that will fit easily into even those hard-to-reach places.

4. This interlocking stand-up broom and dustpan

This stand-up broom has an extendable 52" handle that makes sweeping large spaces a breeze — and it folds together with the included dustpan for easy storage. The dustpan features a built-in scraper with teeth that help clean your broom as you go, and it also locks in an open position to help prevent spills.

5. Some mess-free clay that keeps glass clean

If you want to keep your glass clean with minimal mess, Griot's Garage Glass Cleaning Clay is the genius product you wish you'd known about sooner. It's especially effective on windshields, but can also be used on everything from shower doors to ceramic tiles, removing everything from road film and grease to water spots. Reviewers say it makes water-repellant products like Rain-X last much longer when applied after using this cleaning clay.

6. A set of 5 brushes that keeps your window tracks dust-free

You might not think about cleaning your window tracks on a regular basis, but once you get this set of 5 cleaning brushes, it will quickly become part of your deep-clean routine. The strong, flexible bristles are made from durable nylon, and the unique designs will get into your car vents, window tracks, and other grooves, corners, and crevices that are often left untouched.

7. This hypoallergenic pillow cover

Living with allergies is hard enough without having to worry about it in your sleep. This 100% cotton pillow cover has an auto-locking zippered enclosure that will keep your pillows free from bed bugs, dust mites, and other allergens. It's backed by a lifetime warranty and is Certified Asthma and Allergen Friendly.

8. A pack of silicone shower drain covers

These durable, easy-to-install shower drain covers are designed to catch hair before it gets stuck in your drain. They're made from flexible, anti-slip silicone, and come in a pack of 5, so you can use them on all of the showers and sinks in your home. The small holes allow for rapid drainage, and they're resistant to deformation, so you won't have to replace them constantly.

9. This water-repellent shower curtain that helps keep your bathroom organized

Moldy shower curtains with rusted grommets are a thing of the past with this water-repellent shower curtain. The polyester fabric is machine-washable, and there are nine mesh pockets that are perfect for keeping your bathroom accessories organized. It also comes in 10 different sizes, so even if you have a less common tub or shower, there's an option that will suit your needs.

10. A nonstick liner that makes cleaning your oven a breeze

Nobody likes to clean their oven, but with this non-stick liner, a dreaded chore becomes as easy as baking the cake that probably overflowed and is now stuck to the bottom of your oven. While this won't help you clean anything that has already spilled in your oven, it's an inexpensive and effective preventative measure. It's made of BPA-free non-stick Polytetrafluoroethylene that's super easy to clean. You can trim the mat to fit your oven with standard household scissors, and it can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

11. These moisture-absorbing bags that will keep your closet feeling fresh

This 12-pack of fragrance-free moisture-absorbing hanging bags will protect your clothes from mildew and moisture damage without making them smell like they've been doused with perfume. They're also great for reducing moisture in basements, garages, and laundry rooms — and you can actually see them working because the moisture collects in the bottom half of each bag.

12. A sleek toilet brush with a matching holder

A good toilet brush is a household essential, and this one combines a sleek design with high functionality. It has a fixed, stainless steel handle and a flexible, easy-to-clean TPR head that never wears out or gets misshapen. The brush holders also feature an inner plastic lining that makes it easy to pour out excess water.

13. This handy faucet rank that maximizes your kitchen sink space

Especially if you have a smaller kitchen, counter space near the sink can have a real premium. This organizing rack attaches directly to your faucet, making it easy to keep your sponges, towels, and dish brushes in order. It has an easy snap-on installation that fits most faucets, and the trays have drainage built into them to keep your sponges from getting soggy.

14. This treatment that will keep your glasses fog-free

It's much easier to keep your home clean when you can actually see clearly, and this anti-fog treatment is a game-changer. Specifically designed to treat anti-reflective lenses, just apply a few drops with a clean cloth, let them air-dry for 20 seconds, and your lenses will stay crystal clear. You can even breathe directly onto your lenses to make sure the treatment has taken effect.

15. An affordable steam mop for sparkling wood floors

Steam cleaning your floors doesn't have to cost a fortune — this steam mop only costs $43, and it's great for wood floors. At 3.5 pounds, it's both lightweight and powerful. This mop can reach temperatures of up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit and runs on tap water, so you can eliminate dirt with ease. It also features a quick-release cord, making this steam mop easy to store.

16. The toothbrush sanitizer you didn't know you needed

Given the fact that we put toothbrushes in our mouths every day, it stands to reason that keeping them clean is not a bad idea. This UV toothbrush sanitizer cleans 99.9% of bacteria after every use, so you never have to worry about whether or not your toothbrush is clean. This sanitizer holds up to four brushes and easily mounts to the bathroom wall.

17. A more sustainable pet hair roller

If you love your pets but don't love seeing their hair all over your home, you need this roller that removes pet hair without any sticky paper that you have to toss after every use. This roller can be used on a daily basis, and it's easy to clean by wiping it down with a damp cloth. Reviewers say it's especially great for homes with multiple pets.

18. This non-toxic odor removing gel

If you want an environmentally-friendly, non-toxic way to absorb unwanted odors in your home, Fresh Waves' odor removing gel is a must-have. It's free from harsh chemicals and is safe for people and pets. It also has a refreshing, outdoorsy scent with notes of cedar, pine, and lime.

19. A kit for keeping your dryer vents lint-free

It's easy to forget to clean the appliances you use to keep your things clean, but this handy vent cleaner kit will keep your washer and dryer lint-free. The flexible hose attaches to your vacuum cleaner and gets into all the hard to reach places around your big appliances. It also has two power settings: one for touch-ups, and one for deep cleaning.

20. This air purifier that plugs right into the wall

Many air purifiers are expensive and bulky, but this compact one from Guardian Technologies plugs directly into the wall and is only 7 inches tall. The UV-C light combined with Titanium Dioxide helps kill bacteria and combat odors, and since there's no filter, you never need to replace it: just purchase a new lightbulb every year or so.

21. Some anti-dust plugs for your phone

Few things are more annoying than trying to clean out the charging port on your phone, but this kit not only makes cleaning it easier, it helps prevent dust and dirt from getting in there in the first place. The 16-piece set is compatible with iPhones that have a Lightning port as well as Android phones with a type-c charging port and includes 4 metal anti-dust plugs, 5 phone speaker cleaning brushes, 5 port cleaning brushes, and 2 additional nylon brushes.

22. A portable cup for cleaning muddy paws

If your dog loves to play in the dirt, but you don't love it when they track mud into your home or car, the Mudbuster portable dog paw cleaner might just change your life. It comes in three sizes for small, medium, or large breeds, and features soft silicone bristles that will gently remove dirt and mud from your pet's paws. It's made from BPA-free materials, and since it's about the same size as a water bottle, it's easy to stash in your car or a tote bag.

23. This waterproof touchless soap dispenser

A touchless soap dispenser is a must-have in today's world, and this one is also waterproof, which is a huge bonus since it's likely to live next to your sink. It has a 13.5-ounce capacity and a built-in infrared motion sensor so your soap will come out the first time, and there's also an option to adjust the amount of soap that is dispensed each time you use it, which helps eliminate drips and waste.

24. A self-draining nonslip shower mat

This extra-large nonslip bath and shower mat has hundreds of suction cups that keep it firmly in place. It has a soft upper that is comfortable to stand on, and drain holes that eliminate standing water. The best part about this mat is that it is also machine-washable, so you can throw it in with your laundry and keep it looking and feeling fresh.

25. A boot scrubber for all seasons

The Jobsite boot scrubber was designed with construction workers in mind, so you know it can stand up to everyday home use. It's made with high-density composite materials over a welded metal frame, so it won't crack or wear when exposed to extreme temperatures — meaning you can keep this outside so shoes are clean before they make it through your front door. It features extra-course bristles and has a money-back guarantee. It also includes four screws so you can bolt it down.

26. This charcoal-infused fridge deodorizer

If your refrigerator always smells like last week's leftovers, it might be time to invest in a deodorizer. This one by Airninja is small, lightweight, and made from a nano-porous charcoal-infused fabric. Because it's a flat patch, it takes up literally no space in your fridge or freezer, which means there's no reason not to give it a try.

27. This waterproof keyboard protector

The only thing better than regularly cleaning the dust out of your keyboard is making sure it never gets dusty in the first place by using a keyboard protector. This one costs less than $10 and is clear, waterproof, and anti-dust. Its ultra-thin design won't make typing more difficult, and it's made from soft, durable silicone.

28. A shoe organizer that slips under your bed

If you're looking for a way to store your out of season shoes (think boots in the summer, flip flops in the winter), these under bed shoe organizer boxes are perfect. Each one fits 12 pairs of shoes, and the boxes come in a pack of two. They're made of breathable materials, have a zippered closure, and fold up easily when not in use.

29. This squeegee that works on most surfaces

Sometimes the best way to clean a surface is with a squeegee. This one was designed for showers, but also works on windows (yes, even your car windows), and it comes in three sizes depending on your needs. It features a lightweight, ergonomic handle and a streak and squeak-free blade design.

30. A silicone dish drying mat that's also easy to clean

If you hate putting away glasses that still have condensation, this silicone dish drying mat has 7-millimeter raised ridges that are perfect for bowls, pots, and delicate glassware. I have this dish mat, and now I can't live without it. It's made from food-grade BPA-free silicone, and since it's heat-resistant, it's also a great place to put still-hot pots and pans. After you use it, give it a quick rinse and let it dry.

31. Some tablets that keep your water bottle bacteria-free

It's hard to make sure your reusable water bottle or coffee mug is staying clean because especially if the design isn't translucent, you can't see what's going on in there. These tablets are made from biodegradable, chlorine-free ingredients, and all you have to do is drop them in a bottle of water, let it fizz, then give it a rinse — no scrubbing required. These are especially great for camping or backpacking trips when you won't have soap and water to do your dishes.

32. This set of self-adhesive shower curtain clips

This set of 4 shower curtain clips are self-adhesive, so you can stick them where you want them, and then clip your shower curtain in place. They're a game-changer if you struggle with water splashing all over the place every time you shower, and if for some reason you don't like them, they're backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

33.These throw pillows that are resistant to mold

Especially if you like throw pillows on your outdoor furniture, it's worth checking out this set of throw pillows from Foamily. They're hypoallergenic, resistant to water and mold, and can be used indoors or outdoors. They also come in multiple sizes, so you can find a pillow that will fit inside of your favorite shams.

34. This transparent desk pad that protects against stains and scratches

If you put a lot of wear and tear on your tabletops when you work from home, it's a good idea to invest in a desk pad. This one is made from heavy-duty clear 0.8-millimeter plastic that protects against spills, scuffs, and scratches. It comes in four sizes and is safe for wood, glass, metal, granite, and marble surfaces.

35. A brush that keeps your countertops crumb-free

You don't need to use your hands to sweep crumbs off the kitchen table or countertops if you have this Fuller table tidy. The company has been making brushes since 1906, so it stands to reason that they know a thing or two about making high-quality cleaning products. Just sweep the brush over your countertop and empty crumbs out of the top compartment when you're done. It really is that simple.

36. A striking geometric doormat

This nonslip doormat uses double-layered technology to absorb moisture, helping you keep your floors clean. It's made of machine-washable microfiber with a TPR backing, and the striking, colorful design is both functional and aesthetic.

37. This minimalist boot-scraper made from natural materials

A good boot scraper is essential for anyone who does yard work, and this one is low-profile weather-resistant, and made from sustainable, eco-friendly coconut fibers. It has over 1,000 ratings on Amazon and an overall score of 4.5 stars, with reviewers loving how using these scrapers means they spend less time vacuuming and sweeping.

38. These pumice stones that erase stubborn toilet bowl rings

If it feels like brushes never really get your toilet bowl clean, it might be time to try a pumice stone scrubber. This three-pack is made from 100% natural pumice stone that doesn't dissolve easily and is particularly effective when used with a foaming toilet bowl cleaner. It also comes with an extra glove so you don't have to get your hands dirty.

39. A travel-friendly aromatherapy mist

Infuse your pillows and sheets with soothing scents of lavender and chamomile with this travel-friendly 2-ounce bottle of aromatherapy mist. Not only does it smell great, but it's also naturally antibacterial, so it may help prevent breakouts and eliminate odors. You can also use it to refresh your yoga mat, spritz your furniture, and freshen up the air.

40. These power scouring pads

Elbow grease is great, but sometimes you need a little more to get the grime off of tile, stone, and porcelain surfaces. These scrubbing pads will attach to any cordless drill, so you can power up your next cleaning session. The 16-piece kit includes 5 scratch-free scouring pads, 10 more rugged scouring pads, and a drill-bit accessory, so all you need is the drill.

41. A wall-mounted organizer for your cleaning supplies

Rather than stashing your brooms, mops, and rags in a closet, upgrade how you store your cleaning supplies with a wall-mounted rack. Made from scratch-resistant grade 304 brushed stainless steel, this rack has three nonslip rack for mops, brooms, or rakes, plus four hooks for other smaller cleaning accessories. It's the perfect addition to any mudroom, laundry room, or garden shed.

42. This microfiber car mop with an extra-long handle

After you've thoroughly cleaned the top of your car with this two-in-one microfiber mop, you can remove the 45-inch handle and use the mop head as a mitt for finer detailing. The pole is adjustable, and has a 180-degree angle for optimal cleaning. The chenille microfiber mop head is also super soft and highly absorbent.

43. A pair of grooming gloves that give your pet a bonus massage

For pets that shy away from a brush, grooming gloves might be the answer you've been looking for. They'll feel like they're getting a luxurious massage thanks to the soft silicone grooming tips, and they'll also remove excess fur without scratching their skin. The gloves have an adjustable wrist band to ensure a perfect fit, and they're made from materials that won't irritate your skin, either.

44. This touchless trash can that eliminates odors

A touchless trash can is a great thing to have in your home, especially if you're concerned about reducing bacteria around high-touch surfaces. This one features Reflx technology that ensures the lid won't close on your hand, and it has a blinking light that stays green while the lid is open, and blinks red when it's about to close. There's also an internal activated charcoal filter that helps to absorb odors.

45. A set of washable refrigerator mats

Investing in a set of these washable, waterproof refrigerator mats will mean that you never have to empty your fridge to scrub down the shelves ever again. The set comes with 9 BPA-free liners that can be cut to size with household scissors, and easily wiped clean. They're also great for lining bookshelves, drawers, and cabinets.