When the Academy Award nominations are announced each year, a couple of movies usually lead the pack. That makes sense; if a movie has a strong script and a strong director, it’s likely to feature a solid slate of performances, too. This year, however, the leading film has scooped up so many nominations that it’s set an Oscars record.

Sinners was nominated for 16 Academy Awards, besting the previous record of 14 held by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land. Nods includes Best Picture, plus three of the four acting awards: Michael B. Jordan for Lead Actor, Delroy Lindo for Supporting Actor, and Wunmi Mosaku for Supporting Actress. Ryan Coogler was nominated for Director and Original Screenplay.

Sinners picked up a nomination in every technical category. Warner Bros.

Many of its nominations were in below-the-line categories like Production Design, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, Visual Effects, and Original Score. “I Lied to You,” the blues song sung by Miles Caton’s Sammie, was nominated for Original Song. Sinners was also nominated for Casting, a new category. That makes Sinners only the second film in Oscars history to be nominated in every technical award, after Titanic. Apparently, the trick is making an epic historical drama that needs lots of special effects and sports an original song and dance number.

There were a few other surprises: despite Wicked being nominated for 10 awards last year, Wicked: For Good was shut out. Amy Madigan, who played the terrifying Aunt Gladys in Weapons, scooped up a nomination for Supporting Actress, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another came close to the nomination record with 13 nods.

Sinners’ 16 nominations show that there’s still an appetite for original movies. Warner Bros.

The awards ceremony is on March 15, when Sinners will have a chance to break another record: the most wins by a single film, currently held by Ben-Hur, Titanic, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, each with 11 wins. Read on for a complete list of 2026 Academy Award nominations.

Best Picture

Bugonia (Focus Features)

F1 (Apple)

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Hamnet (Focus Features)

Marty Supreme (A24)

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

The Secret Agent (Neon)

Sentimental Value (Neon)

Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Train Dreams (Netflix)

Best Director

Hamnet (Focus Features) Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme (A24) Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value (Neon) Joachim Trier

Sinners (Warner Bros.) Ryan Coogler

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme (A24)

Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Ethan Hawke in Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Michael B. Jordan in Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent (Neon)

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley in Hamnet (Focus Features)

Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)

Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue (Focus Features)

Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value (Neon)

Emma Stone in Bugonia (Focus Features)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio del Toro in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein (Netflix)

Delroy Lindo in Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Sean Penn in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value (Neon)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning in Sentimental Value (Neon)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Sentimental Value (Neon)

Amy Madigan in Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Wunmi Mosaku in Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Teyana Taylor in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia (Focus Features) Screenplay by Will Tracy

Frankenstein (Netflix) Written for the Screen by Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet (Focus Features) Screenplay by Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams (Netflix) Screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Original Screenplay

Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics) Written by Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident (Neon) Written by Jafar Panahi; Script collaborators – Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian

Marty Supreme (A24) Written by Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value (Neon) Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Sinners (Warner Bros.) Written by Ryan Coogler

Animated Short Film

Butterfly (Sacrebleu Productions) Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens

Forevergreen, Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears

The Girl Who Cried Pearls (National Film Board of Canada) Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski

Retirement Plan, John Kelly and Andrew Freedman

The Three Sisters (Polydont Films/Rymanco Ventures) Konstantin Bronzit

Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash (Walt Disney) Deborah L. Scott

Frankenstein (Netflix) Kate Hawley

Hamnet (Focus Features) Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme (A24) Miyako Bellizzi

Sinners (Warner Bros.) Ruth E. Carter

Achievement in Casting

Hamnet (Focus Features) Nina Gold

Marty Supreme (A24) Jennifer Venditti

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Cassandra Kulukundis

The Secret Agent (Neon) Gabriel Domingues

Sinners (Warner Bros.) Francine Maisler

Live Action Short Film

Butcher’s Stain (Tel Aviv University Steve Tisch School of Film and Television) Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi

A Friend of Dorothy, Lee Knight and James Dean

Jane Austen’s Period Drama, Julia Aks and Steve Pinder

The Singers (Netflix) Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt

Two People Exchanging Saliva (Canal+/The New Yorker) Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata

Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein (Netflix) Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Furey

Kokuho (GKIDS) Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, and Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners (Warner Bros.) Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, and Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine (A24) Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, and Bjoern Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister (Independent Film Company/Shudder) Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Original Score

Bugonia (Focus Features) Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein (Netflix) Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet (Focus Features) Max Richter

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Jonny Greenwood

Sinners (Warner Bros.) Ludwig Goransson

Animated Feature Film

Arco (Neon) Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas, and Natalie Portman

Elio (Walt Disney) Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, and Mary Alice Drumm

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, and Michelle L.M. Wong

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS) Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, and Henri Magalon

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney) Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Yvett Merino

Cinematography

Frankenstein (Netflix) Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme (A24) Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Michael Bauman

Sinners (Warner Bros.) Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Train Dreams (Netflix) Adolpho Veloso

Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution (HBO Documentary Films)

Come See Me in the Good Light (Apple)

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin (PINK)

The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

Documentary Short Film

All the Empty Rooms (Netflix) Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud (HBO) Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo

Children No More: “Were and Are Gone” (Sky) Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins

The Devil Is Busy (HBO) Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir

Perfectly a Strangeness (Second Sight Pictures) Alison McAlpine

Film Editing

F1 (Apple) Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme (A24) Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Andy Jurgensen

Sentimental Value (Neon) Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners (Warner Bros.) Michael P. Shawver

International Feature Film

The Secret Agent, A CinemaScópio Production, Brazil

It Was Just an Accident, A Les Films Pelléas Production, France

Sentimental Value, A Mer Film/Eye Eye Pictures Production, Norway

Sirāt, An El Deseo Production, Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab, A Mime Films Production, Tunisia

Original Song

“Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless (MasterClass/ Greenwich Entertainment) Music and Lyrics by Diane Warren

“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) Music and Lyrics by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park

“I Lied To You” from Sinners (Warner Bros.) Music and Lyrics by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson

“Sweet Dreams Of Joy” from Viva Verdi! (Viva Verdi!) Music and Lyrics by Nicholas Pike

“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams (Netflix) Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; Lyrics by Nick Cave

Production Design

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Hamnet (Focus Features)

Marty Supreme (A24)

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Sound

F1 (Apple)

Frankenstein (Netflix)

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Sirāt (Neon)

Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash (Walt Disney)

F1 (Apple)

Jurassic World Rebirth (Universal)

The Lost Bus (Apple)

Sinners (Warner Bros.)