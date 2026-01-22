Sinners Just Smashed An Oscars Record
The vampire thriller will go down in movie history.
When the Academy Award nominations are announced each year, a couple of movies usually lead the pack. That makes sense; if a movie has a strong script and a strong director, it’s likely to feature a solid slate of performances, too. This year, however, the leading film has scooped up so many nominations that it’s set an Oscars record.
Sinners was nominated for 16 Academy Awards, besting the previous record of 14 held by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land. Nods includes Best Picture, plus three of the four acting awards: Michael B. Jordan for Lead Actor, Delroy Lindo for Supporting Actor, and Wunmi Mosaku for Supporting Actress. Ryan Coogler was nominated for Director and Original Screenplay.
Many of its nominations were in below-the-line categories like Production Design, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, Visual Effects, and Original Score. “I Lied to You,” the blues song sung by Miles Caton’s Sammie, was nominated for Original Song. Sinners was also nominated for Casting, a new category. That makes Sinners only the second film in Oscars history to be nominated in every technical award, after Titanic. Apparently, the trick is making an epic historical drama that needs lots of special effects and sports an original song and dance number.
There were a few other surprises: despite Wicked being nominated for 10 awards last year, Wicked: For Good was shut out. Amy Madigan, who played the terrifying Aunt Gladys in Weapons, scooped up a nomination for Supporting Actress, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another came close to the nomination record with 13 nods.
The awards ceremony is on March 15, when Sinners will have a chance to break another record: the most wins by a single film, currently held by Ben-Hur, Titanic, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, each with 11 wins. Read on for a complete list of 2026 Academy Award nominations.
Best Picture
Bugonia (Focus Features)
F1 (Apple)
Frankenstein (Netflix)
Hamnet (Focus Features)
Marty Supreme (A24)
One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
The Secret Agent (Neon)
Sentimental Value (Neon)
Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Train Dreams (Netflix)
Best Director
Hamnet (Focus Features) Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme (A24) Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value (Neon) Joachim Trier
Sinners (Warner Bros.) Ryan Coogler
Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme (A24)
Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Ethan Hawke in Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
Michael B. Jordan in Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent (Neon)
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley in Hamnet (Focus Features)
Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)
Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue (Focus Features)
Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value (Neon)
Emma Stone in Bugonia (Focus Features)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Benicio del Toro in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein (Netflix)
Delroy Lindo in Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Sean Penn in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value (Neon)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Elle Fanning in Sentimental Value (Neon)
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Sentimental Value (Neon)
Amy Madigan in Weapons (Warner Bros.)
Wunmi Mosaku in Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Teyana Taylor in One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia (Focus Features) Screenplay by Will Tracy
Frankenstein (Netflix) Written for the Screen by Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet (Focus Features) Screenplay by Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams (Netflix) Screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Original Screenplay
Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics) Written by Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident (Neon) Written by Jafar Panahi; Script collaborators – Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian
Marty Supreme (A24) Written by Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value (Neon) Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Sinners (Warner Bros.) Written by Ryan Coogler
Animated Short Film
Butterfly (Sacrebleu Productions) Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens
Forevergreen, Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears
The Girl Who Cried Pearls (National Film Board of Canada) Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski
Retirement Plan, John Kelly and Andrew Freedman
The Three Sisters (Polydont Films/Rymanco Ventures) Konstantin Bronzit
Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash (Walt Disney) Deborah L. Scott
Frankenstein (Netflix) Kate Hawley
Hamnet (Focus Features) Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme (A24) Miyako Bellizzi
Sinners (Warner Bros.) Ruth E. Carter
Achievement in Casting
Hamnet (Focus Features) Nina Gold
Marty Supreme (A24) Jennifer Venditti
One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Cassandra Kulukundis
The Secret Agent (Neon) Gabriel Domingues
Sinners (Warner Bros.) Francine Maisler
Live Action Short Film
Butcher’s Stain (Tel Aviv University Steve Tisch School of Film and Television) Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi
A Friend of Dorothy, Lee Knight and James Dean
Jane Austen’s Period Drama, Julia Aks and Steve Pinder
The Singers (Netflix) Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt
Two People Exchanging Saliva (Canal+/The New Yorker) Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata
Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein (Netflix) Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Furey
Kokuho (GKIDS) Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, and Tadashi Nishimatsu
Sinners (Warner Bros.) Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, and Shunika Terry
The Smashing Machine (A24) Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, and Bjoern Rehbein
The Ugly Stepsister (Independent Film Company/Shudder) Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Original Score
Bugonia (Focus Features) Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein (Netflix) Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet (Focus Features) Max Richter
One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Jonny Greenwood
Sinners (Warner Bros.) Ludwig Goransson
Animated Feature Film
Arco (Neon) Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas, and Natalie Portman
Elio (Walt Disney) Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, and Mary Alice Drumm
KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, and Michelle L.M. Wong
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS) Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, and Henri Magalon
Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney) Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Yvett Merino
Cinematography
Frankenstein (Netflix) Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme (A24) Darius Khondji
One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Michael Bauman
Sinners (Warner Bros.) Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Train Dreams (Netflix) Adolpho Veloso
Documentary Feature Film
The Alabama Solution (HBO Documentary Films)
Come See Me in the Good Light (Apple)
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin (PINK)
The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)
Documentary Short Film
All the Empty Rooms (Netflix) Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud (HBO) Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo
Children No More: “Were and Are Gone” (Sky) Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins
The Devil Is Busy (HBO) Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir
Perfectly a Strangeness (Second Sight Pictures) Alison McAlpine
Film Editing
F1 (Apple) Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme (A24) Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) Andy Jurgensen
Sentimental Value (Neon) Olivier Bugge Coutté
Sinners (Warner Bros.) Michael P. Shawver
International Feature Film
The Secret Agent, A CinemaScópio Production, Brazil
It Was Just an Accident, A Les Films Pelléas Production, France
Sentimental Value, A Mer Film/Eye Eye Pictures Production, Norway
Sirāt, An El Deseo Production, Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab, A Mime Films Production, Tunisia
Original Song
“Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless (MasterClass/ Greenwich Entertainment) Music and Lyrics by Diane Warren
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) Music and Lyrics by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park
“I Lied To You” from Sinners (Warner Bros.) Music and Lyrics by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson
“Sweet Dreams Of Joy” from Viva Verdi! (Viva Verdi!) Music and Lyrics by Nicholas Pike
“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams (Netflix) Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; Lyrics by Nick Cave
Production Design
Frankenstein (Netflix)
Hamnet (Focus Features)
Marty Supreme (A24)
One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Sound
F1 (Apple)
Frankenstein (Netflix)
One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Sirāt (Neon)
Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash (Walt Disney)
F1 (Apple)
Jurassic World Rebirth (Universal)
The Lost Bus (Apple)
Sinners (Warner Bros.)