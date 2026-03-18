20 Years Later, The 10th Doctor Has Somehow Returned — Again

Part of what has made Doctor Who such an accessible and beloved show with the kind of longevity other television can only dream of is the concept of regeneration – it’s much easier to endlessly reinvent yourself and pick up new fans if your lead character can become anyone every few years. There’s a pantheon of prestige actors who have embodied the role as well, especially post-revival: Christopher Eccleston, Matt Smith, Jodie Whittaker, all major stars in their own right who brought their own idiosyncrasies and eccentricities to the character.

However, out of all of the performers who have played the Doctor since the 2005 revival, it’s pretty clear that the standout fan-favorite is David Tennant, who brought a nervy and electrifying energy to the character as the Tenth Doctor and the Fourteenth Doctor, respectively. While most actors don’t get the chance to return to the role on-screen, Tennant has done so twice – in 2013’s The Day of the Doctor and in a series of 60th anniversary special episodes, starting with 2023’s The Star Beast – and now, shockingly, he’s set to step back into the TARDIS again.

And it hasn’t been that long since the last time he was there. BBC

Big Finish, a longtime producer of audiobooks and a frequent publisher of Doctor Who stories in the format, has just announced that Tennant will be returning to the role once again, this time rewinding the clock to embody his widely praised turn as the Tenth Doctor in a series of 15 audiobook adventures. The first 12 stories have a planned bimonthly release schedule starting in the summer of next year, and the final 3 will be packaged together as part of a box set centered around stories in which Tennant’s Tenth Doctor interacts with other incarnations of the character.

Aside from excitement at the prospect of new stories featuring Tennant, there are also questions raised by the announcement, most notably – when in the show’s timeline does this take place? It’s clear that this will be Tennant’s original Tenth Doctor (and not the Fourteenth), but with that being said, the Tenth Doctor’s run was responsible for some of the most crucial developments in the lore of the revival series: Rose was stranded in an alternate dimension at the end of series 2, Torchwood was introduced during his run, and so were Donna Noble and Martha Jones. Depending on where these audiobooks take place, the version of Tennant’s Doctor we get could be in radically different places in his life, with different companions accompanying him.

Fortunately though, more Donna Noble is always a good thing. BBC

There’s also a lot of intrigue in the idea that the final 3 installments will feature the Tenth Doctor teaming up with his previous incarnations, something that has happened sparingly on-screen and ironically has already happened once with Tennant. There’s a small possibility that one of these team-ups could be a Day of the Doctor reunion between Tennant and Matt Smith, but it’s unlikely considering Smith hasn’t appeared as the Eleventh Doctor in any Big Finish productions.

What’s more likely is that the Tenth Doctor will end up alongside one of the Doctors from the show’s original run, or, considering the close friendship between David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker, there’s always a chance some time shenanigans could cause Ten and Thirteen to cross paths. Regardless of the context, it’ll certainly be a satisfying homecoming for long-term fans to see David Tennant return to the role, not simply as a new incarnation of the same character but specifically embodying the version of the Doctor so many people fell in love with initially.