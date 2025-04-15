The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has officially been reborn, and his adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have only just begun. Over seven weeks of surprises, Marvel has delivered the kind of show the MCU has long needed. Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 has given us a taste of the hero’s true potential, and while it’s been a bumpy ride, there’s a sense that its upcoming finale will stick the landing and set the tone for future seasons. Which questions will be answered in the finale, and which will tease Season 2?

Here’s everything you need to know about Daredevil: Born Again Episode 9, from its release date and time to the plot points you need to remember.

Who will Bullseye strike next? Marvel Studios

What is the Daredevil: Born Again Episode 9 release date?

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere each Tuesday night. Episode 9, the season’s final installment, arrives Tuesday, April 15 on Disney+.

What is the Daredevil: Born Again Episode 9 release time?

Like other recent Marvel shows, Daredevil: Born Again has a primetime release window. You can stream the Born Again finale starting at 9:00 p.m. EST, which is 6:00 p.m. PST.

What is the plot of Daredevil: Born Again Episode 9?

After weeks of building tension, Born Again Episode 8 finally brought Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) face to face with Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). The duo’s been circling each other for a while, and each has broken their promise to the other. Matt swore he’d hang up the Daredevil suit for good, while Fisk vowed to keep his hands clean as mayor of New York. But with Matt taking up his vigilante crusade once more, and Fisk using corrupt cops to crack down on masked crimefighters, there’s reason for them to face off.

Another figure, Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), plays a major role in their rivalry. The sharpshooting villain is actually the key to a conspiracy that goes back to Episode 1. Matt thinks Bullseye was hired to assassinate his best friend Foggy (Elden Henson), and that Fisk’s wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) made the call. Before he can prove his hunch correct, however, Bullseye shows up at Fisk’s black-and-white gala. In Episode 8’s final moments, Matt saves Fisk from catching a bullet, setting the stage for a complex showdown in Episode 9.

Was it really Vanessa all along? Marvel Studios

How many episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are left?

Born Again Season 1 contains nine episodes total, so this week’s episode is the last Daredevil story we’ll get for a while.

Will there be a Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Yes! Born Again was originally set to contain 18 episodes in its first season, but after a creative overhaul in 2023, Marvel dialed back its ambitions. Production is officially underway for Born Again Season 2, and just like its predecessor, it will contain nine episodes. Hopefully that’s just the start of Daredevil’s continuing adventures, but either way, there’s still plenty for fans to look forward to.

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 9 hits Disney+ on April 15.