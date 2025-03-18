Daredevil: Born Again came out of the gate swinging with its two-episode premiere, and the episode that followed doubled down on its potential. We’re already a third of the way through Season 1, and the story should only get more intense from here. Born Again is slowly expanding the world of the original Netflix series, placing Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) smack dab into a universe teeming with superheroes and vigilantes. From White Tiger to Bullseye and Muse, Born Again is making Marvel’s Cinematic Universe even bigger. And with a fan favorite like the Punisher waiting in the wings, the ultraviolent series stands to get a whole lot bloodier this week.

Here’s everything you need to know about Born Again Episode 4, from its release date and time to the key plot points you should remember.

The Man Without Fear faces a new challenge. Marvel Studios

What is the Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4 release date?

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere every Tuesday night on Disney+. Episode 4 hits the streamer on Tuesday, March 18.

What is the Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4 release time?

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4 will be available to stream at 9:00 p.m. EST, which is 6:00 p.m. PST, on Disney+.

What is the plot of Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4?

Marvel hasn’t released any teasers for Born Again Episode 4, but it’s not hard to guess what’s in store. Episode 3 covered the trial of Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), which Matt managed to win — but not without using Hector’s secret identity as White Tiger as leverage. That reckless choice led to dire consequences, with Hector getting ambushed and murdered by a vigilante dressed as Punisher. It’s safe to assume that Hector’s attacker isn’t actually Frank Castle, as we’ve already seen how a group of corrupt cops have co-opted his skull logo. But we could feasibly see Frank pop up in this week’s episode, if only to get vengeance on the police officers sullying his name.

Could Frank Castle finally show his face in Episode 4? Netflix

How many episodes will Daredevil: Born Again have?

Those who are used to the 13-episode seasons of the original Daredevil may be a bit disappointed with Born Again, as the Disney+ series only contains nine episodes. So far, Season 1 seems set up for plenty of success, so let’s hope the streamer makes every minute count.

Will there be a Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Yes, another season of Born Again is officially on the way. Production has already begun, which means we could be watching Season 2 sometime in 2026. Marvel is also working on a Punisher-focused spin-off, which is also due next year. It’s been a long time coming, but the Daredevil renaissance has finally begun.

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4 streams on March 18 on Disney+.