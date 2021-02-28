If you tend to reach for your debit card instead of cash, there may be a psychological reason behind the instinct. Research suggests that you may feel the “pain of payment” less when using a debit or credit card, so using cash instead may reduce impulse buying. Whether you’re looking to cut down on impulse spending or just looking for a good way to carry cash — the best money clip wallets have you covered. Not only do they keep your bills easily accessible, but they're compact and have enough space for the number of cards you want to carry around, whether that's as little as two or as many as 12. Plus, they're made with durable materials like leather and aluminum, so you can choose what feels best in your pocket.

For less bulk, money clip wallets typically have a simple single-panel design with room for just a few cards, but if you want the option of more storage, look for one that expands. You can also go with a more traditional bifold wallet with a money clip, but keep in mind that you'll be giving up some pocket real estate.

Beyond storage, you'll also want to think about the material. There are a few popular ones to consider:

Leather offers a timeless look, and it’s soft, smooth, and durable. However, it’s generally not water-resistant and may cost more than other materials.

offers a timeless look, and it’s soft, smooth, and durable. However, it’s generally not water-resistant and may cost more than other materials. Synthetic leather is usually more affordable than leather, and it’s water-resistant and animal-friendly — but it’s less durable than 100% leather.

is usually more affordable than leather, and it’s water-resistant and animal-friendly — but it’s less durable than 100% leather. Metals like aluminum offer excellent durability and water-resistance, and because they're not flexible, you’re less likely to overstuff your wallet.

Whether you're looking for something sleek and stylish or tough and utilitarian, these are the best money clip wallets on Amazon that’ll fit easily in your pocket.

1. The best leather money clip wallet that's also affordable

Made from 100% leather with a minimalist design, this Fossil money clip wallet takes up next-to-no space in your pocket and is great for carrying only the essentials. Boasting an impressive 4.7-star overall rating, it features an exterior magnetic money clip for cash and three credit card slots, along with an interior where you can stash another card or your ID. Choose from black and brown with polished or matte finishes.

According to a reviewer: “Slim, compact, perfect for front pocket use! For those who can't stand a bulk in their pockets or a brick for wallet, this is the solution.”

Available colors and styles: 4, including black and brown

2. The best metal money clip wallet

My pick for the best metal money clip wallet is another highly rated option on Amazon that's garnered more than 2,500 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star rating. The slim, lightweight wallet is incredibly durable and has an exterior money clip with a steel spring to keep cash secure. The wallet's interior features stretchy elastic webbing that can expand to hold up to 12 cards.

According to a reviewer: “It is so small and compact and so much fits in it. You have to fold your bills in thirds for it to look right but once you get used to it, it's amazingly practical.”

Available colors and styles: 8, including gray, blue, and carbon fiber

3. The best bifold wallet with money clip

This bifold wallet with money clip offers a more traditional wallet style but with a slim, functional design. Made from faux leather, the wallet features a stainless steel money clip and 11 card slots in the interior, along with a window pocket for your ID. Plus, there's an exterior pocket for your most used card, so you can grab it in a flash (there's even a thumb slot, so you can slide it out easily). The only drawback? The bifold design may take up a little more space in your pocket.

According to a reviewer: “I love this wallet! Slim with plenty of slots for more than enough cards. Has a spot for ID/driver license. [...] My favorite thing is the money clip inside though. Everything has a nice snug fit which assures me nothing with fall or slide out. Great buy!”

Available colors and styles: 8, including black, vintage brown, and black with orange interior

4. The best wallet if you like to have options

If you want lots of color and style option, this money clip wallet is an excellent choice with over 11,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating. The slim, single-panel wallet comes in seven material types, including waterproof fabric, leather, synthetic leather, and — if you really want something unique — cork. It has four card slots, a window pocket for your ID, a magnetic money clip, and a pocket where you can store change or additional cards.

According to a reviewer: “Most wallets are just simply too bulky and uncomfortable to carry around. This wallet changed that! I now carry my nine cards along with easily displayed license; along with my cash comfortably in my front pocket.”

Available colors and styles: 11, including khaki, dark gray, and cork

5. The best splurge

If you're looking for a luxury wallet, this Tumi leather money clip wallet is a timeless option. The minimalist wallet is crafted with Napa leather, which feels incredibly soft and smooth, and the narrow profile will fit comfortably in your pocket. The textured black leather wallet features two card pockets, a sturdy money clip, and an interior pocket for an extra card or two.

According to a reviewer: “This card case is slim and lightweight. Cards fit tight. This is my third one over prior 15 years.”