No one likes to be cold. So when the weather is frigid, humans huddle together for warmth. Or, since we do all our huddling online these days, we hit Reddit for advice on how to stay warm. Surprisingly, there’s a lot of wisdom in the subreddits on this topic. Whether you are looking to heat the entire room, your campsite, or just your pockets, there is a thread where someone has found a clever way to do it.

If your activities take you outdoors where you have to sit and watch an event or wait for your sports star or pet to frolic, you might want this humanoid-shaped mummy suit to stay warm out there. If you are headed to space — or on a road trip — you certainly want to pack these space-age mylar blankets along. And, if it’s your ears that take a beating from the elements, cover them with these clever Thinsulite ear covers.

Redditors are obsessed with these 40 clever things that keep you so warm in the winter, and based on the fact that they’re a wonderful source of knowledge, it’s hard not to take note. There is at least one thing on this list that you will want to wear, curl up with, or huddle against this season.

1. These sheepskin insoles that’ll keep your feet toasty

One Redditor from the “Buy It For Life” subreddit said that UGG Sheepskin Insoles were the way to go when it came to keeping feet warm for a prolonged period of time. If you’re planning on being outside a lot this winter, these are worth investing in. “No arch support though, but very warm,” the Redditor claimed.

Available Sizes: 5M - 12M

2. This blanket that’s ideal for camping outdoors

Nobody knows more about camping than the Redditors who participate in the Camping Gear subreddit. When asked about the best blanket, plenty of them suggested the Kelty Bestie, with one person admitting that they “ended up liking it so much I used it as my main blanket for tenting instead of a sleeping bag in the summer.” This blanket, which comes in three different colors, has an incredibly high warmth to weight ratio, making it the perfect choice for warmth.

3. These windproof earmuffs that won’t mess up your hair

It can be tough staying warm during holiday gatherings — especially those that require you to dress up. Luckily, you can get your hair done and not worry about messing it up with Sprigs Bearbags Bandless Ear Warmers. “If your girlfriend has long hair, they are hardly noticeable at all,” one Redditor stated on the Female Fashion Advice subreddit. They’re also good for sledding, snowboarding, and other winter sports.

Available sizes: Small — Large

Colors: 15

4. These warmly lined gloves that make scrolling on your phone easy

There’s always a need for a new pair of gloves — and, these touch screen anti-slip gloves are a favorite among Redditors since they believe that a key ingredient in making a solid glove is silicone. The silicone in this particular pair makes gripping items extra easy, thus making being outside far more enjoyable.

5. These hand warmers that heat up in just five seconds

Have you ever been outside during a football game, or for a winter parade? Sometimes gloves alone just don’t cut it — and, it’s time for a product like a rechargeable hand warmer. These were mentioned in a disc golf subreddit, bringing one Redditor extra relief. This brand lasts anywhere between eight to 15 hours at a time, and comes in a variety of fun colors.

6. Compression socks that are designed to last a long time

There are plenty of good uses for compression socks. They’re a great way to promote circulation, and can also help keep you warm. Many Redditors believe that compression socks are the first step towards protecting your feet from winter’s elements, and these from Physix Gear fit the bill. These quality-stitched socks are made of nylon and spandex, and they’re perfect to wear either night or day.

Available sizes: Small/Medium — X-Large

Colors: 9

7. Fleece tights that’ll help keep you warm and fashionable

A pair of warm fleece-lined tights can be beneficial to anyone braving the cold. The Berkshire brand was recommended by a Canadian Redditor who posted a “Life Pro Tip” about staying both warm and fashionable. According to them, it’s key to find products that “allow you to add warmth and remove as needed.” So, keeping these under standard pair of pants would be a great way to battle chilly climates — and look good while doing so.

8. These window insulators that can help you easily make your house warmer

One of the worst issues you can face in the winter is having no heat. And, that’s sadly what one Redditor had to deal with two years ago. While looking for quick and easy heating hacks, many fellow Redditors suggested adding extra insulation to the window with plastic. This clear insulation kit is good to keep on hand and will offer similar results. It’s easy to install and saves energy at an affordable price point.

9. A window de-icer that’ll help you stay both warm and safe in the car

Oftentimes, you don’t realize you need a windshield de-icer until... you need a windshield de-icer. While standard scrapers work well, this formula by Prestone was recommended by a Redditor and is also great for reducing dangerous refreeze. It even has a scraper right on top, making it a good choice for a new driver. Over 80% of people who bought it didn’t hesitate to give it five stars.

10. Thermal leggings that’ll make quick walks outside comfortable

A Redditor from the AskWomen subreddit asked for good warmth hacks, and thermal underwear was one of the top responses. “Thermal leggings a.k.a. long underwear,” one response read. “If I'm walking the dog, I use them as one of three layers. If I'm trying to look cute, I put them under normal leggings.” These thermal long johns are made of polyester spandex micro-fleece fabric that’ll help you retain heat during chilly days. Plus, they come in a bunch of different colors.

Available Sizes: Small — XXLarge

Available Colors/Varieties: 28

11. A heating pad that can add some warmth while also soothing stiff muscles

Heating pads aren’t just for cramps and injuries — they can also help you maintain a good body temperature while at the office, or curled up at home. It’s a worthwhile purchase. “I live in a poorly insulated house in the Northeast and I used to try and choose between piling on lots of blankets and making due or turning up the thermostat and then nuking my gas bill,” one Redditor stated in the LifeProTips subreddit. “One day, I was having back pain so I crawled into bed with my heating pad and it was like a lightbulb went off.” Heating pads like this one are a great way to add warmth without breaking the bank. You can even get one that’s lavender-scented for extra relief.

12. Thin socks that’ll allow your feet to layer up as well

What’s better than wearing socks to stay warm? Wearing two pairs of socks, according to one Redditor who stated that as their best winter weather tip. These therm-a-wick lightweight crew socks are like the fitted tank you’d wear under your sweater. But, these go a step further. Made of Thermolite polyester, they’re designed to help you retain body heat.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Colors: Black, White

13. A pillow that includes adjustable memory foam

In the winter, it can be hard to get out of bed. It’s warm, cozy, and relaxing. Make the most of your nighttime experience with the Coop Home Goods pillow, which several Redditors couldn’t stop raving about. The real tip is learning how to make them even warmer. “A quick shot in the dryer will fluff them right up,” one Redditor claims. Based on the fact that it’s somewhat customizable, it’ll be hard not to be happy with this pillow.

Available in Queen and King

14. A heating pad that can change your workday

Even if you’re still working safely at home, you might get a little chilly. One Redditor suggests adding a Pure Enrichment heated blanket to the mix to help with back pain relief. That way, you can focus even more on the work ahead of you. “I just put it on my office chair this morning and it was great,” they commented. This model — which comes in two colors —measures at 12” x 24”, and is good for targeting all types of pain.

15. A hot water bottle that tells you exactly how much is inside

Hot water bottles will always be a great way to naturally stay warm without the use of electricity. And, according to one Redditor, having a “hot water bottle under the covers” might be even more safe and convenient than an electric blanket. But, what’s better than a hot water bottle? A cute hot water bottle. “My hot water bottle has a pink sleeve and a cute owl. It's so stereotypical but I love it.. and in the winter I can't fall asleep without it,” another Redditor chimed in. This bottle from Samply comes with a little sweater that comes in multiple colors, in case you feel inclined to match.

Colors: 11

16. A mug warmer that’ll keep you toasty from the inside out

When it comes to warming a cup of coffee, few do it better than Mr. Coffee. And, Reddit agrees. “I bought this back in March of 2014 to use in my office and it's lasted this long without any issues,” one Redditor noted. “It still keeps my coffee nice and warm.” And, warm coffee warms your soul — well, kind of. To keep beverages hot all day, this affordable machine is a must-have.

17. A burrito blanket that’ll make you warm (and probably hungry)

“As a person who often burritos in blankets, if I could get my hands on one of those I would ascend to a new level of cozy,” one Redditor wrote after someone shared their burrito blanket. Little did they know, it was available on Amazon — and, it’s popular with many people looking for innovative (yet humorous) ways to stay comfy. Made out of soft and warm fleece, it’s the perfect gift to battle the cold. If burritos aren’t your favorite, you’re in luck — it’s also available in “waffle” and “pizza” options.

18. A tea infuser that’ll make tea time a little more whimsical

Rubber duckies aren’t only for bath time. They can also be used to make a fantastic cup of tea. After sharing a tea duck on the DidntKnowIWantedThat subreddit, many others joined in saying that it’d make for the ultimate holiday gift. “I want this and I want it now,” one person stated. The infuser is made of stainless steel, and the duck is made of BPA-free plastic. It’s a cute way to stay warm in the morning.

19. Long legwarmers that you can remove when you’re indoors

Most Redditors agree that the best warm winter gear is the stuff you can easily remove if necessary. And, that includes these cable-knit leg warmers. “Long legwarmers are a blessing,” one Redditor exclaimed on an AskReddit post. “No problem with being too hot once you're inside, no need to take off your trousers and remove warm tights somewhere in the toilet. You just roll your legwarmers down and it's fine.” These Foot Traffic leg warmers are made from nylon and polyester, making them breathable and quite pleasant to wear.

20. A coffee maker that cuts out the bitterness of your brew

When it comes to good deals, Redditor j_stack is someone to follow. “Makes the best cup of coffee I've ever had, period,” they wrote, also mentioning its affordable price. In order to keep warm this winter, you’ll need to make sure you have your morning beverage. If you’re not a big fan of a French press, you’ll likely prefer the Aeropress, especially since it’s incredibly easy to clean. You can even camp and travel with this, taking warmth (and caffeine) everywhere you go.

21. A sturdy wool cap that’ll jazz up any outfit

When it comes to warm winter hats, Redditors love recommending the Stormy Kromer brand. “I'll second Stormy Kromer,” writes Redditor BrainWav. “You want a warm winter hat, those things are amazing.” These well-made hats include an adjustable hinged pull-down ear band. They’re also sized, unlike many other hats. That means they’re tailored to fit and help your body stay at a decent temperature.

Available Sizes: 6 1/2 — 8

Colors: 18

22. This wearable blanket that was also featured on Shark Tank

Ever wish you could wear a blanket? That’s literally the origin story of The Comfy. The product, which is available for both kids and adults, was featured on Shark Tank, earning it even more notoriety. Redditors were also quick to latch onto it. “Worth every penny,” one Comfy fan wrote in a thread. “I love it, my wife loves it, my dogs love it. We bought one to share, and we’re probably going to buy a second one.” This product provides all the warmth without the added bulk.

Available Sizes: Jr, Adult

Colors: 6

23. This toaster that literally prints pictures of Darth Vader on bread

As you might assume, there’s a big overlap between Redditors and Star Wars fans. So much that Darth Vader toasters get mentioned quite a bit. Uncanny Brands helps make some of the best Star Wars-themed breakfasts (they also have a Millennium Falcon waffle maker) meaning that this would be a great toaster for any true fan. This model even has a knob on it that’ll help you make toast more appropriate for the Dark Side.

24. A portable heater that’s great to bring from room to room.

It’s hard not to fall in love with this Lasko adjustable thermostat heater. For one, Redditors (and their pets) happen to trust the Lasko brand with keeping warm. And secondly, it’s great for small spaces. Sometimes, all you need to keep warm is a heater by your feet underneath your work desk. This model is also safe, in that it automatically shuts off before overheating.

25. This kettle with five different temperature presets

Plenty of Redditors were quick to recommend the Cosori electric kettle when someone asked for recommendations in the Coffee subreddit. “The COSORI has been awesome so far,” said purring_parsley. “It has 5 selectable temps, a hold option which is nice if you're preheating a vessel for espresso or something, and it overall just feels like a quality product that was well-built. Would definitely recommend.” It also happens to be a #1 best-seller on Amazon, making it ideal for everyone who depends on hot beverages to help stay warm.

26. This bottle that one Redditor has had for four generations

If you’re looking for a wide-mouth bottle that’ll last the rest of your life, you might want to check out this Stanley classic version — and that’s because one Redditor has had theirs in their family for four generations. This product also happens to have 35,230 ratings on Amazon, with well over 85% being rave reviews. Need another reason to choose Stanley? Their travel bottles are also leak-resistant, meaning you can throw them in a backpack without worrying about spills.

27. These merino wool long johns that make a great base layer

When you are cycling or hiking in cold weather, your base layer is super important. There is nothing warmer or more breathable — even when wet — than wool. And merino wool is the soft, not-scratchy, anti-microbial wool you want against your skin. Unfortunately, it can be very expensive. Redditors have surfaced this pair of 100% Australian merino wool long johns from LAPASA, though, that’s completely affordable. They come in two weights, six colors, and can go in the washer and dryer.

28. This hot pot for ramen & making food on the road

When you want a warm bowl of noodles, whether you are at home or traveling, this hot pot is the simple solution. Just plug it in, add your ingredients, and let it all cook till you have a hot, steaming bowl of nutritious warmth. “This has satisfied my appetite for warm food at work,” says one Amazon reviewer. “I needed something that could boil food fast was easy to clean at the office.” Redditors happen to be big fans of hot pots as well, especially they can be an easy way to help you eat more veggies.

29. This cast iron skillet that’s the best deal you’ll find in a pan

This ten-inch skillet with a red silicone handle cover shows up pre-seasoned and ready to use — and, just gets better the more you use it. It’s the sort of pan you will leave to your kids in your will. In fact, some Redditors report that they’ve inherited the ones they own. But the best part is that it costs so little that its existence makes people wonder why other pans are so expensive. According to the cast-iron aficionados on Reddit, “it's the most readily available, made in the USA, skillet you're gonna find.” Amazon reviewers agree, giving it 96,000 five-star reviews.

30. These felted wool slippers that you will wear for life

When the Buy It for Life subreddit goes shopping for slippers, these felted wool slippers with a leather sole are their go-to. Wearing them is like going barefoot except your feet stay cozy warm. Owners report they have had theirs for years and they are still like new. Amazon reviewers rave about them, too: “These are crazy comfortable, super lightweight, and very quiet,” says one of the nearly 700 five-star reviews. Reddit agrees that they’re a fantastic buy. “Always warm, never sweaty,” states a Redditor named orangeward.

Available sizes: 5-5.5 Mens/Womens —17 Mens/Womens

Colors: 8

31. A pair of shearling-lined memory foam slippers

If you are on the hunt for a pair of slippers that will wrap your feet in warm faux-shearling plush, have a rubber sole so you can wear them outside to take out the trash, and look like a classy suede house shoe, look no further than this affordable pair from NDB. They have a lot of similarities to the Glerups that Redditors love, but won’t break the bank. Amazon reviewers agree, giving these slippers well over 10,000 great reviews.

Available sizes: 5.5-6.5 — 15-16

Colors: 10

32. These hand warmers that require no power

The hikers, campers, and pet owners on Reddit love these self-contained hand warmers that start heating when you shake them and stay warm for ten hours. They are great to drop in a pocket when walking in the cold, slip into a pet carrier during winter travels, or to jam into a cold sleeping bag to help you stay warm. Amazon reviewers give them 26,000 five-star ratings and buy them repeatedly.

33. These work gloves you can take to work or into the wilderness

On Reddit, everyone from package handlers to bushcrafters choose these Ironclad utility gloves when they gear up. They come in six sizes, the hook-and-loop closure ensures that they stay on your hands, a thermoplastic knuckle guard protects your hands against impact, and the pieced palm allows for terrific mobility. There is even a terrycloth brow wiper on the back of the thumb area, so you can stay focused on your task even while sweating.

34. This cozy heated blanket for your bed

This Sunbeam heated blanket has been mentioned plenty of times on Reddit, with one Redditor stating they “use it every day in the winter.” But, Amazon reviewers love it too. It currently has 22,000 five-star reviews on the site. So, what makes it so special? It has five heat settings, is made from a soft and cozy fleece, is machine washable, and comes in seven colors and four sizes.

35. These emergency blankets made of Mylar

If plan on traveling to space in the new year, you will definitely want to take this five-pack of Mylar emergency blankets with you because they are small, inexpensive, and keep you warm — or protect you from the sun — in any solar emergency. On Reddit, people are using them for thermal curtains, pet houses, and more. The DIYers of Amazon also have some terrific ideas for insulating storage spaces, cat houses, and more. Even if you only drop them in your bug-out bag or in-car safety kit, they are a must-have.

36. This mummy suit that keeps you warm but lets you walk

When you are waiting in line for tickets, watching an outdoor concert or sporting event, sitting on the beach in winter, or otherwise would be freezing your posterior off in the outdoors, zip yourself into this mummy suit and stay warm. The hands zip open so you can sip a beverage or throw a toy for the dogs and you can walk around in it, if necessary. It comes in five colors and three sizes. While not the same version, a similar product made waves on Reddit.

37. A high-output panel heater you can mount to the wall

This panel heater has a big surface area — it’s 27 inches wide — and provides warm, ambient heat at 1500 watts. So it’s capable of heating an entire room. And since there is no fan, it does this quietly. It moves easily from room to room on its casters or you can remove the stand and mount it to the wall for a sleek solution that takes up almost no space. The adjustable thermostat will maintain the room at the temperature you prefer and it has two heat settings to create the perfect warmth in your space. As one Redditor states, this is “one of the most efficient on the market.”

38. Cushioned socked from adidas that’ll make you feel like a star athlete

When it comes to feet, adidas knows what they’re doing. But, their claim to fame isn’t limited to sneakers — their socks are also a favorite. When a Redditor asked about the best Amazon buys someone could make, someone by the handle of KillerCh33z noted these particular socks, which come in a pack of six. “My favorite socks,” they noted. And, they’re not alone — this set has over 17,000 positive reviews on Amazon.

Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

Colors: 8

39. A chunky sweater that might become your new winter favorite

A Redditor named OutdoorRN made an entire post praising this particular sweater and how cozy it’s been. “I recently ordered this amazing chunky sweater from Amazon, and love how thick it is,” they wrote. “It’s my go-to sweater now, and I wear it all the time.” They’re in luck, as this fabulous loose-fit v-neck sweater comes in plenty of great colors and designs, so it’s worth stocking up on.

Available sizes: Small — 3-XL

Colors: 16

40. A warm jacket that’ll also keep you dry in the rain and snow

When it comes to staying warm on a budget, it’s hard to beat this jacket by MOERDENG, which was recommended by a Redditor. When asked for good coat suggestions they wrote, “I got a waterproof ski jacket from Moerdeng on sale from Amazon, and it’s gotten me through Midwestern winters.” The jacket is filled with 2400 needle cotton, which helps to lock in heat and keep out air mobility. It’s also waterproof, meaning that it’s snow-friendly.