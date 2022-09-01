Robin Bea
6 incredible sci-fi shows and movies coming to Netflix in September 2022

“People have a habit of dying around me.”

Rolf Konow/Sygma/Getty Images

6. A Clockwork Orange

August 1

A Clockwork Orange is one of the most controversial movies ever made, and for good reason. Based on a classic dystopian novel, it’s sparked controversy with its violent and disturbing content. It’s worth it for Kubrick fans, but don’t expect a feel-good romp.

United Archives/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

5. Resident Evil

August 1

One of the most gloriously silly sci-fi series ever made is back on Netflix. The original Resident Evil, Apocalypse, and Retribution all return this month, and each is more absurd than the last.

Rolf Konow/Sygma/Getty Images