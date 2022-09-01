6 incredible sci-fi shows and movies coming to Netflix in September 2022

Inverse Recommends
“People have a habit of dying around me.”
August 1
A Clockwork Orange is one of the most controversial movies ever made, and for good reason. Based on a classic dystopian novel, it’s sparked controversy with its violent and disturbing content. It’s worth it for Kubrick fans, but don’t expect a feel-good romp.
August 1
One of the most gloriously silly sci-fi series ever made is back on Netflix. The original Resident Evil, Apocalypse, and Retribution all return this month, and each is more absurd than the last.