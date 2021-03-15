Lazy people swear by these 50 extremely helpful, low-effort products

While I'm often up for a challenge, I also like to keep my day-to-day as hassle-free as possible, so I'm always looking for simple products that make life easier. Luckily, there are tons of helpful products on Amazon with glowing reviews from other like-minded, lazy people, and I've gathered some of the most popular options right here.

Whether you're looking for cleaning and organization hacks to keep you home in top shape, or just want to maximize your comfort while lounging, there's sure to be something on this list for you. For instance, you can make washing the dishes feel more effortless by using scrub gloves with built-in bristles or a sponge caddy that doubles as a soap dispenser when you press down on it. Or, you can make cooking less demanding with a hard-boiled egg peeler, an electric can opener, and a chopper that cuts vegetables and fruit with ease. And for those moments when you want to just just kick back and relax, I’ve included a phone holder that hangs around your neck for hands-free viewing

There are plenty more life-changing products ahead — including helpful gadgets, home repair items, and low-effort grooming tools — so scroll on to see what smart shoppers swear by on Amazon.

1. These dishwashing gloves with built-in bristles

There's no need to use a sponge or scrub brush when you've got these dishwashing scrub gloves. They're made from food-grade silicone and feature thick bristles that remove dirt and gunk with ease. Plus, the long sleeves protect your arms from water and cleaning products. Choose from green, gray, and purple.

2. A can colander that makes it easy to drain excess liquid

Draining liquid from freshly opened cans is easy with this can colander. After opening the can and removing the lid, pop this colander on and drain the excess liquid from vegetables, tuna, and other canned goods. Best of all, the colander is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

3. These no-tie shoelaces that turn sneakers into slip-ons

Turn your lace-up shoes into slip-ons with these no-tie shoelaces. The one-size-fits-all elastic laces offer adjustable tension for a comfortable fit and even compression across the top of the foot. You'll get two pairs of laces per pack, and you can choose from eight colors, including all-black or multi-color packs.

4. A bamboo charging dock for all your devices

Want one clutter-free place to charge all your devices? This bamboo charging station dock has you covered. The durable charging station has slots for your phones and tablets, a smart watch, and AirPods, and the base has plenty of room for a USB charging hub (sold separately). Plus, five charging cables are included, and they're the perfect length to use with this dock.

5. A cordless handheld vacuum for quick & easy cleanups

Cleanups are quick with this cordless handheld vacuum. The lightweight hand vac offers powerful suction to lift dirt, crumbs, and other minor messes, and the debris chamber is easy to monitor and wash clean as needed. Also great: It comes with a wall-mountable charging station, so it'll power up every time you put it away.

6. This back scrubber that exfoliates & massages

This silicone back scrubber is great for exfoliating and massaging skin while you shower, and it's collapsible and easy to store when you're done. The dual-sided scrubber features flexible bristles on one side and massage nubs on the other, and the easy-to-grip handles on each end allow you to exfoliate the hard-to-reach areas on your back. Choose from gray and pink.

7. This cordless water flosser that cleans & massages gums

With over 6,000 reviews, this cordless water flosser is a popular way to upgrade your oral hygiene routine. The USB-rechargeable flosser features three water pulse modes to clean and massage the gums, and the high-capacity, detachable water tank is easy to fill. Eight flossing nozzles are included, so you can share with the whole family or have a stash of replacements for yourself.

8. A dish-drying rack that rolls up for easy storage

Save space in the kitchen with this roll-up dish-drying rack that fits over your sink. It's made from durable stainless steel with nonslip silicone grips to help it stay in place, and it can be used for drying dishes, cooling or defrosting food, and rinsing fresh fruits and veggies. When not in use, the dishwasher-safe rack rolls up for easy storage.

9. A 3-in-1 knife sharpener with a cut-resistant glove

Keep your kitchen knives sharp and polished with this three-in-one knife sharpener. It features a detachable sharpener with three slots to repair, restore, and maintain knives. The ergonomic handle allows for right- or left-handed sharpening, and the sharpener has a nonslip bottom to keep it in place while you work. A cut-resistant glove is included for added safety.

10. A bidet toilet attachment that’s easy to install

You don't have to spend a lot of time and money on bathroom upgrades — just add this affordable bidet toilet attachment that several reviewers describe as "life-changing." The sleek attachment is easy to install (no plumber necessary) and features dual nozzles and a simple control knob. Choose from three styles.

11. An electric egg cooker that boils, poaches & makes omelets

Make perfectly cooked eggs in just a few minutes with this electric egg cooker. It can make up to seven eggs at a time with soft, medium, or hard-boiled firmness, and there's a built-in timer and auto-shutoff, so you never have to worry about overcooking. The cooker also includes BPA-free trays for poaching and making omelets.

12. A neckline shaving template for DIY trims

This neckline shaving template makes it easy to give yourself a clean and even trim at home. The one-size-fits-all template is made from nonslip silicone with adjustable elastic straps, so all you have to do is place it at your desired neckline and start trimming.

13. A boiled egg peeler for hassle-free shell removal

With this boiled egg peeler, removing the shell from hard-boiled eggs is no longer a hassle. To use, just place a capful of water and a hard-boiled egg inside and shake until the shell softens and peels. There are eight colors available, including black, green, and blue.

14. A toilet bowl cleaner wand that makes scrubbing quick & easy

This toilet bowl cleaner wand uses disposable scrubbing sponges with built-in cleaning fluid, which starts working as soon as the sponge hits the water. The long, durable handle with a swivel head makes it easy to scrub every part of the toilet bowl, and the shape of the brush allows you to clean around every curve. A storage stand and 16 sponge refills are included.

15. An electric mixer for blending drinks & frothing milk

Make perfectly smooth protein shakes, matcha, coffee, and more with this electric drink mixer. The compact handheld mixer features a durable and easy-to-clean stainless steel whisk that froths milk and thoroughly blends liquid powder mixes in seconds. A storage bag and wall mount are included — you'll just need two AA batteries (sold separately).

16. A meat thermometer that checks temperature instantly

With this instant-read meat thermometer, it only takes a few seconds to make sure your food is cooked to the perfect temperature. The foldable stainless steel probe has a temperature range of about 58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit, and the backlit LCD display allows you to check the reading at a glance. The thermometer automatically turns off after 10 minutes, and it has magnetic backing for easy storage on the fridge.

17. An electric can opener that works at the touch of a button

Why struggle with a manual can opener when this automatic one does the work at the touch of a button? The battery-operated can opener has a stainless steel blade and magnet, so it opens and lifts the lid with ease. It also cuts with smooth, rounded edges, so it's easier to handle the lid safely.

18. A rolling tray that makes it easy to move small appliances

With this rolling appliance tray, it's easy to store appliances against the wall and pull them towards you when it's time to use them. Made from durable steel, the highly rated tray has a nonslip surface, and it's great for blenders, coffee makers, mixers, toasters, and other small appliances.

19. An anti-fog spray for eyeglasses, mirrors & more

Prevent glasses, windows, mirrors, and more from fogging up with this easy-to-use anti-fog spray. The hypoallergenic spray is safe to use on most lenses (it's not recommended for anti-reflective lenses), and you only need a few spritzes to keep your glasses and other items fog-free. Choose from 2-ounce and 8-ounce sizes.

20. A lemon & lime slicer that cuts 8 perfect wedges

Cut citrus wedges with ease, thanks to this lemon and lime slicer. The compact kitchen tool creates eight wedges that make the perfect garnish for food, drinks, and cocktails. The slicer boasts a 4.6-star rating from reviewers, too, with one writing it's "so easy to use and easy to clean."

21. A folding lap desk with built-in USB ports & more

With this folding lap desk, you can use your computer comfortably in bed or on the couch. The desk features a device slot for your tablet or phone, a cupholder, and built-in USB ports. Plus, the legs fold down for easy, out-of-the-way storage. Also great: A mini USB lamp and fan are included, so you can work in ultimate comfort.

22. A mini dehumidifier to keep small spaces dry

To keep spaces dry and odor-free, use this wireless mini dehumidifier. The compact dehumidifier with a hanging hook is easy to place wherever it's needed, like the pantry, a closet, or a gym bag, and it's non-toxic and safe to use around kids and pets. The dehumidifier is filled with silica gel beads that absorb moisture for up to 30 days at a time, and the beads are renewable — just plug the dehumidifier in to refresh them.

23. This iron-on fabric tape for easy hemming

If you'd rather not use a needle and thread, you can easily hem your clothes and other items with this fabric fusing tape. The time-saving, iron-on tape creates a durable seal on the fabric, and you can wash or dry clean your items as usual. Each pack contains two rolls.

24. A beverage cooler that chills drinks in a hurry

Chill coffee, tea, and all your favorite beverages in no time with the HyperChiller beverage cooler. Keep it in the freezer, and when you’re ready to use it, just pour your drink in to make it ice cold in as little as 60 seconds — you can even brew hot coffee directly into the chiller to have undiluted iced coffee in just a few minutes.

25. These multipurpose kitchen scissors with a built-in cutting platform

These multipurpose kitchen scissors let you do more with one handy tool. The durable stainless steel shears have a small built-in cutting board, so chopping is a breeze, and the tool also doubles as a chef's knife, boning knife, fish scaler, peeler, and bottle opener.

26. A mini bag sealer that keeps snacks fresh

Keep snack bags fresh until the last bite with this mini bag sealer. The battery-operated gadget cuts and seals, so you can use it to open a fresh bag of food and heat-seal it closed when you're done.

27. The nonstick oven liners that catch food drips & spills

Avoid stuck-on food messes with these nonstick oven liners. The BPA-free, heat-resistant liners work in all types of ovens, and they’re easy to trim for the perfect fit. The liners catch drips and spills while you're cooking, and they’re dishwasher-safe for convenient cleaning.

28. These durable mesh bags for machine-washing your shoes

Keep your footwear fresh by placing them inside these durable shoe wash bags and tossing them in the washing machine. The set comes with bags of two sizes, and each one is made from sturdy mesh with a rust-resistant, covered zipper that stays closed throughout the wash cycle. Plus, each bag is roomy enough for a full pair of shoes.

29. A gooseneck phone holder for hands-free viewing

Use your phone hands-free while you're lounging, thanks to this gooseneck phone holder that loops around your neck. The universal holder is compatible with phones up to 7 inches, and since it’s bendable, you can adjust to the perfect viewing angle. The holder also features soft cushioning, so it's comfortable on your neck. Choose from six colors, including purple, black, and gray.

30. These smart plugs that let you control electronics & appliances from anywhere

With this four-pack of smart plugs, you can turn any of your electronics and appliances into smart devices. Just plug in and connect to your existing Wi-Fi network, and you'll be able to control your devices and schedule timers on your smartphone. To make things even easier, these plugs are also voice control-capable with Alexa and Google Home.

31. A laundry folder that speeds up wash day

Fold your clothes faster with this shirt folding board. The durable board works for clothes and towels, and it helps you fold flat, neat garments in just three steps — so not only does it make the process faster, but it'll also save space and cut down on messiness in your drawers and closets.

32. A universal battery tester that tells you when to replace or recharge

With this universal battery tester, it's easy to see when you need to replace or recharge batteries around the house. The universal tester works with various battery sizes, including 1.5-volt and 9-volt, and it has a simple, color-coded scale that tells you the battery status. Plus, the portable tester requires no power or batteries to use, so it's always ready when you need it.

33. The microwave steam cleaner that helps remove stuck-on food gunk

Removing stuck-on food gunk from the microwave is easy with this Angry Mama microwave cleaner. The durable cleaner is simple to use — just use the measurement lines inside to fill with water, vinegar, and lemon juice and microwave for five to seven minutes. Angry Mama releases steam to soften food grime, so you can wipe it away with ease.

34. A microwave popcorn popper that requires no oil

As an alternative to bagged popcorn, you can make your own fresh batch with this silicone popcorn popper. There's no oil required — just add kernels, cover, microwave, and mix in your favorite seasonings. Plus, the bowl is dishwasher-safe and collapsible for easy storage. Choose from four colors: blue, black, green, and red.

35. This drywall repair putty with a handheld applicator

This drywall repair putty quickly fills in holes in drywall, plaster, and wood. The handheld applicator allows you to apply the putty directly to the wall without needing a putty knife, and the compact size is easy to stash in the toolbox. Also great: The putty dries quickly, so you can start painting in minutes.

36. A collapsible colander that’s also a cutting board

If you're short on kitchen space, this collapsible cutting board with a colander offers three-in-one versatility. When expanded, the BPA-free, multipurpose product works as a colander or dish tub with a built-in plug or a storage basket; when collapsed, it's a cutting board that stands up to heavy-duty chopping.

37. These dimming sheets that make your alarm clock less bright

Is your alarm clock's LCD display disturbing your rest at night? With these light-dimming sheets, it's easy to tone down the brightness. Each pack contains two dimming sheets that use static cling to stick to your alarm clock, and they can be trimmed to the perfect size.

38. This durable window screen repair tape that quickly fixes holes

If you find a hole in your screen window or door, this highly-rated screen repair tape can fix it in a hurry. The durable screen tape is made from long-lasting fiberglass that's waterproof and temperature-resistant, and it's easy to cut to your desired size. Choose from black and gray.

39. These silicone stretch lids that make food storage easy

Food storage has never been easier, thanks to these silicone stretch lids. The six-pack of lids includes various sizes that stretch to fit over cups, bowls, pots, and other containers, so you can store food without having to transfer it, and they're microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Bonus: These BPA-free lids also allow you to ditch plastic wrap.

40. An easy-to-grip opener for jars, bottles & more

Open stubborn jars, bottles, and more with this five-in-one jar opener. The versatile opener has nonslip handles with four jar grips in various sizes, so you can choose the right one for your needs. The handy tool can also help open soda cans, pull tabs, and bottles. Choose from five colors, including blue, green, and apple red.

41. A food chopper that quickly cuts veggies & fruit

Food prep is speedy with this easy-to-use food chopper. It features a soft grip handle and comes with three stainless steel square-cut blades in 0.25-inch, 0.5-inch, and 0.75-inch sizes that uniformly chop onions, zucchini, apples, and more. Plus, the chopped ingredients are collected neatly in the high-capacity, BPA-free container.

42. An outdoor smart plug for lights & appliances

Control your outdoor lighting and appliances from anywhere with this smart outdoor plug. The weather- and water-resistant plug features two outlets that you can control individually using your smartphone, and the outlets are voice control-capable with Alexa and Google Home. Also great: You can set schedules and timers that will run automatically, even if you're away from home.

43. These no-rinse body wipes that are biodegradable

If you want to freshen up without taking a shower, these biodegradable body wipes are great to have on hand. The unscented, no-rinse wipes are infused with aloe vera and other refreshing ingredients, and the portable pouch is easy to bring to the gym or on camping trips. Each pack contains 32 extra-large wipes.

44. These prism glasses for reading & watching TV while laying down

Want to read and watch TV while laying down without craning your neck? Just wear these prism mirror glasses that turn your view downward at a 90-degree angle, so you can fully recline and still see your book or the TV. Also great: These prism glasses fit over prescription glasses, so you can wear both at the same time.

45. These furniture repair markers that cover nicks & scratches

For a quick and easy way to retouch furniture, use these furniture repair markers. The 12-piece set includes six wood markers and six wax crayons in shades like maple, walnut, and mahogany, so you can find the one that matches your furniture. All you have to do is draw over nicks and scratches and watch them vanish.

46. A soap dispenser caddy that you can use with one hand

This soap dispenser and sponge holder releases soap directly onto the sponge — all you have to do is press down. The compact, two-in-one caddy holds up to 13 ounces of dish soap and has grippy feet to help it stay in place. Plus, it comes with a sponge, so you can just fill it with soap and start washing.

47. A flexible, hands-free neck light with adjustable brightness

For reading and gaming after dark, this neck reading light is so helpful. The USB-rechargeable light features a flexible neckband and two blue light-free LEDs that help prevent eyestrain. Each light has its own switch and three adjustable brightness levels, so you can choose the most comfortable settings.

48. A microwave food cover that prevents splatter

Prevent food splatter while heating up meals with this microwave food cover. The collapsible, BPA-free cover has a vented lid with an easy-to-grip handle, and it pops open up to 3 inches to cover various plates and bowls. When not in use, the cover collapses for convenient storage, and it's dishwasher-safe.

49. A stainless steel knife designed to spread cold butter

With this three-in-one butter spreader knife, you can spread cold butter on your toast without tearing the bread to pieces. The dishwasher-safe knife is made from durable stainless steel with a comfortable round handle and features a serrated edge and slotted holes designed to curl hard butter with ease.

50. An electric wine opener that removes corks at the touch of a button

If you're opening a new bottle of wine, let this electric wine opener do the work for you. The cordless wine opener is made from sleek stainless steel and removes the cork at the touch of a button. A charging base and foil cutter are included.