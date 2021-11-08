If you want to give great gifts but spend less than $30, check out these 70 things

Gift-shopping can be tough regardless of price constraints, but shopping for our nearest and dearest and trying to stay within a budget? That can take the difficulty to the next level. If that’s you, rest assured, you’re not alone. Many of us have been there before, scrolling through websites and strolling through the aisles of stores looking for just the right thing, for just the right price. Take a break from the clutter, and consider this list of great gift ideas that are under $30, and all available on Amazon.

Whether you’re shopping for someone who already has everything, or looking to help fill a kitchen or closet with helpful tools and gadgets, or you simply want to surprise one of your favorites with something they never would have thought of themselves, you’ll find plenty of options here. I’m particularly a fan of the adorable dinosaur phone holder, the indoor s’mores set, and the fidget toy, and I’m more than a little intrigued by the cordless jump rope (if any of my friends or family members are reading this, feel free to take note). Be warned though, you may find more than a few ideas for yourself, too. So enjoy the scroll, and if anyone needs me, I’m going to be over here, googling how to use that jump rope.

1. These festive socks that brighten dreary days

This set of seasonal socks will warm the heart and the feet of the wearer. Made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and wool, they’re perfectly soft and cozy. Wear them on their own for cold days spent inside, or tucked under boots for outdoor adventures. Sixteen different sets are available, with three to five pairs available in each.

2. This credit card wallet with room for 15 cards

With space for all your cards and cash, this sleek credit card wallet is perfect to slip into a pocket or toss into a bag for easy, on-the-go organization. With 26 colors and patterns to choose from and a sturdy zipper that can clip to a key chain or lanyard, it’s great for everyday use or travel.

3. A plush throw blanket that’s so cozy

Bundle with a super soft throw blanket that brings luxe, cozy vibes to any space. It’s reversible, so you can enjoy either the faux fur or the soft fleece side, depending on your mood. There are three sizes (throw, twin, and queen), and six colors to choose from.

4. A 4K media device that you can customize

For the TV and film lover in your life, this Roku Express streaming device will allow them to access and play all their favorite movies and shows. It comes with a voice control remote, but it can also be used with a virtual assistant. In addition to subscription streaming networks, it also comes with original Roku programming.

5. A handheld massage tool that soothes tight muscles

Say goodbye to aches and pains thanks to this one-handed rolling massage tool, which gives you relief in seconds. It’s super light, easy to use (it has a rubber grip), and it’s less than 4 inches wide, so you can stash it in your gym bag or tote for on-the-go relief.

6. This classic long-sleeved tee with a loose, comfortable fit

A fan favorite on Amazon, this long-sleeved t-shirt will be your new wardrobe staple. Made with a comfy cotton/polyester blend and boasting a relaxed fit that’s easy to move in, it’s great for layering or wearing on its own. It’s available in 15 different colors.

7. A quiet cool-mist humidifier

Enjoy up to 10 hours of cool mist with this portable ultrasonic humidifier. Two settings (high and low) allow you to control the moisture output from the 34-ounce tank. Plus, the lightweight and compact design makes it easy to take from room to room, or from home to work to enjoy.

8. This cult-favorite egg cooker

Make quick, easy, and delicious breakfasts with this rapid egg cooker that can hard boil, poach, scramble, and more. It’s compact and cute, so it’ll fit in even the smallest kitchens, and it comes in eight colors, so you can find one that matches your home’s other appliances. Eggs cook in mere minutes, and clean-up is a breeze according to buyers.

9. This silicone popcorn bowl that’s perfect for movie night

You’ll have fresh and delicious popcorn in just a few easy steps with this silicone popcorn popper. It’s easy to handle thanks to the clear lid and built-in handles, and it folds down when not in use so it saves space, too. It comes in 14 different colors, and can make up to 15 cups of popcorn.

10. A cozy beanie for cold winter days

Can anyone ever have too many beanies? From Carhartt, this cuffed beanie is made with rib-knit acrylic fabric that’s both lightweight and warm. It’s machine-washable, too, so you don’t have to think twice about taking it camping or hiking and getting it dirty. Four different colors are available.

11. A pair of velvet throw pillow covers that will instantly elevate any space

Take Netflix and chill to the next level with these plush velvet pillow covers. They come in nine different sizes, and each style has a subtle zipper closure so they stay in place when in use, but still can be easily removed for washing. It comes in more than 30 different colors.

12. A practical lap desk that’s comfortable to use

Whether you’re working or watching YouTube on the couch, this versatile lap desk has multiple features that set it apart from others. A subtle ledge keeps devices securely in place, and a phone slot and built-in mousepad make it easy to keep your most important accessories at hand. It’s offered in six different colors, and the bottom is cushioned for added comfort.

13. A set of rainbow Sharpie markers for the crafty people in your life

These colorful Sharpie markers are perfect for drawing, bullet journaling, note-taking, and more. Not to be confused with the brand’s classic permanent markers, these lighter pens double as highlighters, and they won’t bleed through paper. They have a chisel-shaped tape for precise or thick pen strokes, giving users plenty of options.

14. A strip of color-changing LED lights that create instant atmosphere

Use these color-changing LED light strips anywhere in your home and completely change the look and feel of a room with the press of a button. The included remote control lets you adjust color, brightness, and more. The best part? The necessary adhesive is included, so hanging them is a cinch.

15. An at-home foot spa for self care days

Relax the day away with this pedicure foot spa that has a vibrating massage setting for tired feet. It also offers touch control, so users don’t have to get up to make adjustments. Plus, the basin will even keep water at temp for up to ten minutes.

16. A durable foam roller that’s great for sore muscles

This lightweight foam roller can help with muscle soreness and flexibility, and gives users a deep stretch. Pressure points mimic a deep tissue massage for effective relief, and it’s small enough to throw in your gym back to use on the go. Choose from 15 colors and patterns.

17. A universal socket tool for DIY projects

If you know someone that needs a toolbox upgrade, this versatile socket tool could be just the ticket. It’s just over 2 inches long, but it packs a punch; it can connect to a manual wrench or an electric drill, and the 54 built-in pins will then fit around nuts, screws, and hooks as needed for easy loosening and tightening.

18. A sandwich maker you can use on a stove or over a campfire

Enjoy perfect paninis and grilled sandwiches while at home or camping with this toasted sandwich maker. It’s great for use with a range of stove tops and grills, as well as an open fire, so no matter the season, you’re set. Plus, the handles are heat-resistant, and it’s dishwasher safe.

19. This handy electronics organizer that keeps your cables tidy

Keep all your cables and adapters in one place with this electronics organizer that can be zipped up for travel and outings, or kept at home for simple storage. It has multiple compartments sized for common tech accessories, including zipper pockets for hard drives or phones, loops for cords, and slots for SD cards. It comes in three colors, and the exterior nylon is water-resistant for added protection.

20. A slim wallet with a convenient chain

You don’t have to stress about a lost or misplaced wallet when you have this trifold wallet and chain from Dickies. It has space for eight cards and cash, plus a transparent ID window, so everything you need is right within reach. It comes in black and brown, and if the chain isn’t your style, there’s an option with a zipper, too.

21. An eye mask you can freeze or heat in the microwave

If you or someone you know wants to relax more or sleep better, then consider a soothing lavender eye pillow. The exterior is made from soft satin, and it rests over eyes with gentle and comfortable pressure. A variety of elegant jewel-toned colors are available, and you can opt to buy one with or without a strap.

22. A light switch cover with a built-in night light

Never again swipe blindly at the wall in the dark when you have a switch plate nightlight. Installation is super simple, and once it’s in place, a low LED emits from light switches when they’re off. The brightness level is adjustable, so you can use it as an indicator for the switch, or brighten it for use as a nightlight.

23. A mirrored alarm clock with adjustable brightness levels

Is it a clock? Is it a mirror? Technically, it’s both. This mirrored digital alarm clock has a reflective surface, so when it’s not projecting the time, it can be used as a regular mirror. There are multiple ways to customize its many settings, from brightness level to snooze length, and the included USB ports help it double as a charging station.

24. This gentle cleanser that’s great for all skin types

This hydrating facial cleanser makes a great gift for anyone with or without an established skincare routine. It’s gentle enough for everyday use on sensitive skin, and contains effective ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin. It can also be used as a body or hand wash, too, for anyone who wants to cut down on bathroom sink clutter.

25. A set of sleek under-cabinet utensil holders that save so much space

Keep counters clear and kitchen tools organized with these under-cabinet utensil hangers, which have six individual hooks. They rotate, so the spoon or spatula you need is never more than an arm’s length away. Two hangers come in each set, and you can install them with screws or adhesive.

26. These hydrocolloid patches that treat blemishes overnight

These Mighty Patch hydrocolloid patches work just like stickers, if stickers helped to clear skin and improve the look of pimples in a matter of hours. They’re subtle, easy to use, and practically transparent on skin, so no one will even know you’re using them. Each package comes with 36 patches.

27. A cheesemaking kit that even beginners can use

For the cheese-lovers who are ready to take things to the next level, this cheesemaking kit has ingredients and instructions for five different and delicious types of cheese. With salt, cheese cloth, and vegetarian rennet included, all you need is a thermometer, milk, and any herbs you want to add to your gourmet creations.

28. A compact ice cream machine that makes so many frozen treats

This electric ice cream maker is compact enough to sit on a counter top, but still packs enough of a punch to make 1.5-cup batches of makes ice cream, sorbet, or frozen yogurt, with just the press of a button. Plus, you can add flavors and toppings based on personal preference.

29. A handy gadget that makes perfect s’mores in the microwave

With a microwave s’mores maker, you’re no longer required to build a campfire anytime you want to roast marshmallows. Thanks to the unique design, it can make two s’mores at once in around 30 seconds. It has thousands of fans on Amazon, and is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

30. This cult-favorite all-purpose cleaning paste

A miracle cleaning paste for a gift? It may not be the most obvious choice, but when recipients learn that it can clean food stains, mineral deposits, soap stains, dirt, grime, and more, they’ll start dreaming of the many uses they have inside their homes (and out). Plus, the formula is vegan and non-toxic — and boasts over 68,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

31. A set of glass spice jars that come with customizable labels

These versatile glass jars with bamboo lids are cute enough to display, yet still functional enough to store everything from spices and sweets to craft and cosmetics. Three different sizes are available, and each set comes with ten jars, airtight lids, and blackboard sticker labels.

32. Some wireless Bluetooth earbuds that come with a charging case

Whether you’re working out or working in a crowded office, a pair of wireless earbuds can be clutch. At a fraction of the cost of name brand versions, this popular set also comes with a charging case and waterproof capabilities—so rainy days or sweaty workouts are no match. They come in five different colors.

33. These waterproof slides that are so comfortable

This waterproof slide sandals are not only lightweight and comfy, they have an anti-slip texture to help keep wearers from sliding around on slippery surfaces. They’re perfect for around the house, taking the dog out, or wearing in the shower, plus they come in a variety of sizes and colors.

34. These gel toe separators for stretching out your feet

Turns out, toe separators aren’t just for pedicures — they can also give toes a great stretch and provide relief for various foot-related ailments. The soft gel filling is hypoallergenic and both BPA- and Latex-free, plus the open top design of this set allows them to be easily slipped onto feet.

35. A fan-favorite insulated drink tumbler that comes with a straw

This insulated tumbler is the real MVP since it fits in a cup holder no matter the size you get (16 to 28 ounces are available). It comes with both a straw lid and a flip lid, plus there are more than 30 different colors and patterns to choose from. No wonder it has a 4.9-star overall rating from more than 46,000 Amazon shoppers.

36. A bagel slicer that’s easy to use

Facts are facts; bagels can be awkward to cut, and this bagel slicer offers and easy and efficient solution. A perfectly-sized slot holds your bagel, and you use the handle to press down the blade (with protective shields), and ta-da—your sliced bagel awaits you. It comes in four different colors, so you can match your kitchen decor.

37. A sushi making kit for gourmet dinners at home

Whether you’re planning a date night or hoping to master the techniques behind your favorite food, this sushi making kit can be an excellent addition to your kitchen. Included are two bamboo rolling mats, five pairs of chopsticks, plus a rice spreader and a rice paddle. All you need to add are your favorite ingredients.

38. A wildly popular drawstring hoodie

One can never have too many cozy hoodies, especially when they cost less than $20. This best-seller from Gildan is made with a cotton and polyester blend, and also touts a double-lined hood for comfort and style. It’s available in 15 rich colors, and goes up to size 3X-Large.

39. A bamboo blanket you can use all year round

This cooling bamboo blanket allows you to enjoy the comfort of a blanket but without all the extra heat. The bamboo fiber material is breathable, soft, and lightweight. It comes in eight different colors and patterns, plus there are versatile three sizes to choose from.

40. A set of silicone straws that snap open for easy cleaning

These silicone straws have an innovative design that allows you to open them up for cleaning, so no more dealing with tiny brushes, or squinting to look for mess left behind. Even better, you can use them with hot and cold beverages. Packages of three, six, and eight straws are available, and they’re dishwasher-safe.

41. A cold brew maker that keeps coffee fresh for weeks

Coffee aficionados, take note: This cold brew maker has an airtight sea,l so your coffee will keep in the fridge for up to 14 days. Made with glass and stainless steel, it’s sleek as well as durable. Two sizes are available, giving you the option to make up to 34 or 51 ounces of coffee.

42. This cult-favorite peeling solution

If you, or someone on your list, is curious about trying a peeling solution, then this popular choice might be worth a look. It takes just ten minutes, and application and rinse is similar to a regular face mask, but often with more pronounced results. Reviewers rave about it, with some even granting it “Holy Grail” status.

43. A waterproof Bluetooth speaker you can use anywhere

Take singing in the shower to the next level with a Bluetooth shower speaker. Or, take it to the beach or the park or even boating, since it’s waterproof, and stands up to various weather conditions, too. The charge can last up to 12 hours, and there are six colors to choose from.

44. A set of elegant candles with a smoke-free burn

These hand-poured candles will freshen up any centerpiece or shelf. Made with parrafin wax and cotton wicks, and at roughly 3 inches wide and 4 inches tall, they’re made to burn for up to 40-50 hours. They come in a set of three, and there are seven colors to choose from.

45. A fabric shaver that makes old knitwear look new

Keep clothes, blankets, and upholstered furniture looking fresh and crisp with a handheld fabric defuzzer and lint remover. It’s a breeze to use, and compact enough that you can store it easily or pop it into a suitcase for travel. Plus, you can choose between a battery-operated or rechargeable version, and six different colors are available.

46. Some luxurious silk pillowcases that are good for your hair and skin

Not only look do these mulberry silk pillowcases look elegant and chic, but the smooth silk is also gentle on skin and hair. Plus, they’re cool to the touch, making them a great option for anyone who sleeps hot. Each set offers two pillowcases, and you have four sizes to choose from, along with eight different colors.

47. A popsicle mold for making easy frozen treats at home

Frozen treats are great all year long, especially when you can make them at home using your favorite ingredients. These silicone molds come in a range of shapes and sizes, from a small tray of four mini Popsicles, to a larger tray of 12 full-sized ones. There’s separate bag to store your creations in, too.

48. This sleek mug warmer that will keep drinks hot for hours

Never again reach for a cup of coffee to discover that it’s gone cold, thanks to this mug warmer. It’s roughly the size of a square coaster, and plugs straight into an electrical outlet, so you can use it at your desk, at your bedside, on the kitchen table, and more. Five different styles are available.

49. A wearable ice pack that can help relieve headaches

If you or a loved one suffers from head- or sinus-related ailments, consider this soft and stretchy ice hat that comes with four removable gel packs. A drawstring allows you to customize the size and pressure, and even keeps it in place while you sleep. It comes in two different colors.

50. A supportive back pillow that works with almost any chair

Whether you need to upgrade an office chair, car seat, or gaming chair, this lumbar support pillow will do the trick. It’s contoured, made with comfortable memory foam, and has two straps so it stays put wherever you need it. It’s available in both black and grey.

51. This sleek clock that tells time in words instead of numbers

You’ve heard of digital clocks and analog clocks, but have you ever heard of a word clock? From Sharper Image, this conversation piece literally spells out the time in 5-minute increments. It’s available in black or with a copper finish, and measures just under 8 inches wide, so it fits nicely on your bookshelf or end table.

52. An adorable phone stand shaped like dinosaur

You may feel like someone on your gift list has everything, but what about this cute dinosaur-shaped phone stand? At roughly 3 inches long and made of silicone, it holds phones either portrait or landscape style at an easy angle for reading or streaming. The best part? There are 13 colors to choose from.

53. A string of fun and functional disco lights

These charming disco ball string lights give you 10 tiny versions of the iconic mirror ball, all attached to a roughly 5.5-long foot string. They’re great for everyday use or party decor, and they’re battery-operated, so you’re not limited by outlets when you’re deciding where to hang it.

54. A 3D moon lamp that looks just like the real thing

If you, or someone you know, loves the night sky, then look no further than this light-up moon lamp, a small replica of the real thing. With five sizes ranging from 4.8 to 9.6 inches, each version is touch-controlled, and includes a remote that can change the color and brightness.

55. A set of packing cubes that will make messy suitcases a thing of the past

Honestly, who has time for organized suitcases? Owners of these simple and sophisticated packing cubes, actually. Each set comes with six zippered, nylon cubes in three different sizes. With four styles to choose from, and mesh panels to see contents, users have countless ways to simplify and streamline their packing.

56. These ear plugs that provide subtle and effective noise reduction

No, it’s not just you, some places are just too loud. These noise reduction ear plugs slip right into your ears to block out potentially damaging decibels. Each pair comes with four interchangeable silicone tips so you can comfortably customize their fit, plus a carrying case that easily slips into a purse or pocket.

57. An omelette maker that will completely change the way you do breakfast

This simple omelette maker does so much more than make everyone’s favorite egg dish. The sectioned surfaces allow you to cook two servings at once, so you can customize accordingly. You can also use it for turnovers, mini calzones, and more. It’s compact enough to sit out on your countertop, and there are five colors available.

58. A wearable cooling wrap you can wear anywhere

This neck cooling wrap helps you to chill, literally. The horseshoe-shape make it easy to apply and wear, allowing you to go about your day while enjoying hands-free cooling and comfort. The inner gel freezes quickly, and remains cold for up to two hours, depending on your conditions.

59. This multifunctional storage container with a poppable lid

This transparent airtight container from OXO Good Grips comes in array of sizes and styles, so you can buy a single one or customize a set for yourself. The poppable lids ensure that dry foods stay fresh, and the see-through walls of the container keep contents visible so running out is never a question. They’re also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

60. A set of absorbent silicone coasters that can help prevent messes

Keep surfaces clean and dry with these sleek silicone coasters with removable felt inserts. They cleverly absorb drips and drops without getting stuck to the bottom of glasses. Each set comes with six coasters, and includes their inserts. Two colors are available.

61. A cordless jump rope that will change the way you work out

Did you know you can jump rope, without the rope? This cordless jump rope allows you to recreate the exercise indoors or outdoors, without swinging around an actual rope. Each cushioned handle is weighted, and each piece durable, so beginning and seasoned jumpers will be comfortable.

62. This compact fidget toy that’s great for adults & kids alike

Need a way to relive stress, keep your hands busy, improve dexterity, or all three? This infinity cube is a multipurpose fidget toy that’s less than 2 inches on each side when square, making it perfect for pockets, backpacks, or even as a desktop distraction. The aluminum alloy material is also a step up from similar plastic models, giving it a sleek and simple appearance.

63. A portable sound machine that helps with a good night’s sleep

This compact sound machine offers 20 different sound styles to help users get a great night of sleep. The timer setting allows you to control the length of play, and there are also 32 sound levels to choose from, too. Even better, it’s less than 3 inches on every side, so it’s portable and easy to travel with.

64. An 8-piece ombre kitchen set that’s super practical

The colors of this kitchen set are so gorgeous, gift recipients might be tempted to put it on display in between uses. With four measuring cups, two bowls, a colander, and a sifter, bakers and chefs alike will enjoy it. Five color palettes are available, and pieces comfortably nest together for easy storage.

65. A softcover notebook that comes in multiple styles

This classic LEUCHTTURM1917 notebook has a soft cover, numbered pages, and an elastic band that keeps it tightly closed when not in use. Page styles include lined, grid, dotted, and plain, and there’s a rainbow of 13 rich colors to choose from. The Medium A5 size also makes it easy to slip into a bag or backpack, too.

66. These tumbler glasses that hold an entire can of your favorite drink

Whether you pull them out for parties or for casual nights in, these can-shaped tumbler glasses feel like a step up from aluminum. They hold up to 16 ounces of liquid, and you can buy a single glass, or sets of two or four. When you’re done, they can be popped in the dishwasher for easy cleaning, too.

67. A cocktail kit for aspiring bartenders

This travel-friendly cocktail kit is not only compact, but it’s packaged according to TSA guidelines so travelers and home bartenders can enjoy their favorite beverages anywhere. It has enough single-use ingredients and disposable tools for three separate drinks, and it all fits neatly in a pocket-sized tin.

68. This lightweight camping chair with a built-in cooler

Outdoor enthusiasts and anyone who likes to hang in the backyard will appreciate the versatility and portability of this folding chair, which has a steel frame and cushioned back. There’s a cupholder built into the armrest, plus a cooler pouch and a storage pocket so the essentials are always within reach. It comes in four different colors.

69. A deck of affirmation cards that can help you look on the bright side

Everyone has bad days, so a deck of affirmation cards can be a great way to offer up some sunshine to someone. The cards themselves are light-hearted and cute, with illustrations and affirmations for the user to repeat. There are five themed sets to choose, so you can select the best topic for your lucky recipient.

70. An electric lighter so you never have to struggle with lighting candles, barbecues, or campfires

This electric lighter has a bendable neck and a rechargeable battery that gives up to 30 uses when fully charged. It’s even windproof, so using it outdoors is just as easy as indoors. The handle comes in black and silver, and it charges with a USB-cord.