The 6 biggest sci-fi movies to look forward to in 2023

March 17, 2023
In maybe the silliest premise of the year, 65 stars Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt as space travelers who somehow get sent back 65 million years and need to battle dinosaurs to survive.
June 9, 2023
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts brings the cast of the Beast Wars series into the movie series’ continuity. Set in 1994, Rise of the Beasts sees the Autobots getting caught in a war between Transformers who take the shape of animals.