6 amazing sci-fi shows and movies coming to Netflix in July 2022

Inverse Recommends
“They said the world would end in 2036, but they were wrong. The world ended a long time ago.”
July 1
The wait is over. Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 is the show at the height of its powers. The second part of the season lands July 1 for all your long weekend binge-watching needs.
July 1
You might not want to think about the apocalypse right now, but if you’re in the mood, I Am Legend is great dystopian sci-fi with a monster movie twist. As (almost) the only human character, Will Smith delivers an all-time great performance.