Robin Bea

Inverse Recommends

6 amazing sci-fi shows and movies coming to Netflix in July 2022

“They said the world would end in 2036, but they were wrong. The world ended a long time ago.”

Netflix

6. Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2

July 1

The wait is over. Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 is the show at the height of its powers. The second part of the season lands July 1 for all your long weekend binge-watching needs.

Netflix

5. I Am Legend

July 1

You might not want to think about the apocalypse right now, but if you’re in the mood, I Am Legend is great dystopian sci-fi with a monster movie twist. As (almost) the only human character, Will Smith delivers an all-time great performance.

Warner Bros.